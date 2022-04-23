How a 3D Body Scanner Customizes Wellness Journeys

Nova Vita Wellness Centers is using clinically proven imaging technology to help their clients pave a personal path to optimal health and wellbeing.

The center now offers their clients STYKU™ 3D Body Scanning technology to help them define their wellness wants and needs by tracking 30 different body composition metrics using a 3D infrared sensor.

A 3D Body Scanner allows people to track progress beyond the bathroom scale and see real progress invisible to the naked eye.

The renowned European Journal of Clinical Nutrition compared the reliability and accuracy of the 3D infrared sensor approach used by the STYKU™ 3D Body Scanner to the model used by Dual-Energy X-ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) machines, which is considered to be the gold standard.

The study found that the 3D Body Scanning technology is not only more accurate and reliable, it is also a better experience for customers allowing them to see scientific evidence which reflects real-time body composition outcomes. For instance, one may look in the mirror and based on their own self-perception believe that they are not losing weight, gaining muscle, or obtaining the body shape they desire.

The same is true for a traditional scale that cannot differentiate between muscle weight and body fat weight, which can hinder a patient’s perception of making headway on their wellness journey.

A 3D Body Scanner at Nova Vita Wellness Centers generates a comprehensive report about body mass, body fat percentages, muscle mass, bone mass, and how precise target weight goals can be achieved. The report is interactive, allowing a person to see and set realistic timeframes to achieve specific goals.

Some of the settings include timeframes for achieving specific body circumferences, gaining muscle mass in target regions, or establishing an overall wellness goal for the entire body.

During a personal consultation with a Nova Vita healthcare professional, clients learn about wellness solutions which can aid in their journey. Nova Vita offers specialized IV Vitamin Infusions, Transform Medical Weight Loss, Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT), and other ancillary services tailored for a client’s specific wellness journey.

Nova Vita prides itself on patient empowerment, believing that wellness is a journey and not a destination. Clients pave their own path to optimal wellbeing with guidance and suggestions from experts in the fields of integrative medicine and functional nutrition.

About Nova Vita Wellness Centers

Nova Vita is a specialized health and wellness center, dedicated to bridging the gap traditional medicine left behind through the recovery, optimization and integrity of a person’s physical and mental health through evidence-based advances in neuroscience and customized wellness solutions. Nova Vita offers dozens of IV vitamin infusion therapies, ketamine infusion therapy, and additional services tailored to the individual patient. Nova Vita opened their second Texas location just outside of Austin in 2021, doubled their wellness service offerings, and has plans for additional locations in Florida, Utah, Arizona, Illinois, and Nevada.