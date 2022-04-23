Denise Marsa Productions & BTH Creations Launch New Series “Let’s Talk Teens with Dr. Kela”

LetsTalkTeenswithDrKela.
NEW YORK – April 21, 2022 – PRLog — Dr. Kela is helping to transform the way the world looks at teenage girls of color and she’s doing that by changing the way they look at themselves. Her new series “Let’s Talk Teens with Dr. Kela” is an offshoot of her award-winning book “Nia & The Numbers Game, A Teenager’s Guide to Education, Relationships & Sex.” The series will talk about and bring greater understanding to the serious issues facing a certain portion of the population of teenage girls of color in this country. This demographic has been typically overlooked, underserved, and underestimated. Dr. Kela wants to highlight the accomplishments of teenage girls and discuss their concerns and struggles in today’s fast-paced, often isolating world, especially since the pandemic, and help teens and parents to cope and conquer.
Dr. Kela shares, “There are some incredible teenage girls of color out there. Dozens are starting their own businesses, including non-profits, and giving back to their communities in big ways. Most of them have had to overcome serious setbacks or life-altering experiences and they have forged forward, with only their state of mind carrying them through to the next day.”
“Let’s Talk Teens with Dr. Kela” is a never-before-
“Let’s Talk Teens with Dr. Kela” was created in partnership with Dr. Kela’s BTH Creations and Denise Marsa Productions. Marsa and Dr. Kela started working together in 2014 when Dr. Kela was initially looking to hire a PR firm to increase her visibility for her practice and to establish herself as a public speaker and eventually an author. The scope of their work together has steadily grown over the years; thanks in part to the incredible support from teens and parents on social media, at book signings, and at events where Dr. Kela has been a featured speaker. As part of the production team, Marsa has brought in two young rising talents as associate producers, New York filmmaker Sophia Conger and Bulgarian native public relations and social media manager Meggie Dimitrova. The three-women production team has created the concept video to present to various organizations and networks for partnerships.
About Dr. Kela: Dr. Kela graduated from the Medical College of Pennsylvania-
About KeyMedia Public Relations: New York City, a results-driven, boutique PR firm is owned and operated by international award-winning singer-songwriter and producer Denise Marsa. The company provides a full spectrum of services, ranging from creative and strategic to advisory. Their focus is on arts & entertainment, health and wellness, and non-profit.