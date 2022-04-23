Commercial Private Equity Announces a Three-Level Loan Program and Customized Financing Options, Helping Clients Close Commercial Real Estate Purchases in a Few Days

Commercial Private Equity has become a prominent and reliable name in the US loan market. They have helped several investors crack time-sensitive deals by offering low-interest rates and quick transactions.

They’re known for responding quickly to all loan requests and providing loans starting at $500,000 with interest rates as low as 10%. They have a three-tiered loan strategy that gives them more freedom to modify the application process for their clients.

These loan plans allow their clients to choose the loan terms that best meet their specific requirements. The private corporation provides financial options such as blanket loans, corporate loans, and commercial hard money loan.

Speaking about their loans programs, a representative at the company said, “At Commercial Private Equity, we provide three lending programs. Level 1 allows you to acquire apartments lending a minimum of $1 million at a 5.5 percent interest rate. With our level 2 program, you can lend a minimum of $1 million to buy a commercial property at an interest rate of 8.12 percent. Under the level 3 program, you can lend for 12 to 24 months at a rate of 9.5 percent or higher to buy any commercial property of your choice.”

Unlike many others in the sector, they take a unique approach to lending. Rather than luring people in with unrealistic expectations, they believe in being honest with them. Once a client applies for a loan, they meticulously analyze their application and let the collateral dictate terms, allowing them to offer interest rates as low as 10%.

The private lending firm finances multiple commercial properties, including gas stations, warehouses, golf courses, restaurants, office buildings, etc.

The business plans to expand its services to make quick funding available to a broader spectrum of customers. Investors and businesses looking for flexible lending terms and quick approvals can contact them using the information below.

About Commercial Private Equity

Commercial Private Equity is a hard money lender that has been active in the US for more than 75 years. They provide a wide range of specialized hard money loans, including asset-based, raw land, blanket, construction, and more, and have developed a three-tiered financing structure to assist their diverse clientele. They have simplified the underwriting process to make it easier for their clients to obtain loans.

Contact Information

Website: https://commercialprivateequity.com/

Phone: +14043018633

Email: chris@commercialprivateequity.com

Location: 235 Peachtree St., Ne Suite 403, Atlanta, GA 30303