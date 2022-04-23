CIMdata Announces a Successful 2022 PLM Market & Industry Forum Series

This annual event presents PLM industry trends, 2021 global PLM market growth, and major research topics to audiences in North America, EMEA, India, China, and Japan.

2022 CIMdata PLM Market & Industry Forums

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – April 21, 2022 – PRLog — CIMdata, Inc., the leading global PLM strategic management consulting and research firm, announces the successful completion of its 2022 PLM Market & Industry Forum. For 2022 the Forums were held as a live event in North America and virtually in EMEA, India, China, and Japan.

CIMdata’s PLM Market & Industry Forums are the world’s premier event for software and service providers focused on the PLM market and its development and growth. Participants gathered in person and virtually to hear CIMdata’s perspective on the state and trends of the PLM market and a detailed discussion of CIMdata’s research and viewpoints on the 2021 PLM market results. CIMdata shared its extensive analysis and forecasts regarding market growth across PLM domains, industries, regions, and the performance (revenue and market share analysis) of leading PLM software and service providers. The theme for 2022 was “Sustainability: PLM Essential to Facing this Global Challenge.”

In addition to the state of the industry, trends, and the market numbers, the program included presentations on:

The Sustainability Imperative

Sustainability & PLM

Enabling Sustainability in the PLM Economy

The Multi-View BOM Potential

Enterprise Application Architecture: A Valuable Enterprise Framework

During the event, CIMdata announced that Aras, Autodesk, Dassault Systèmes, IBM, Oracle, PTC, SAP, and Siemens Digital Industries Software were CIMdata PLM Mindshare Leaders for 2022.

Commenting on the PLM market, Stan Przybylinski, CIMdata’s Vice President, stated, “The PLM market, as measured by CIMdata, grew by 11.1% in the calendar year 2021, above our forecast of 7.5%. All PLM segments were up solidly, and four segments were up double digits over 2020. The EDA segment had stronger than forecast growth and grew even faster than segment leaders Cadence and Synopsys. Computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) saw moderate growth at 5% and welcomed a new major player, Sandvik, who acquired multiple independent CAM providers over the last two years and now ranks third in CIMdata’s CAM market analysis. The Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) segment grew strongly at 16.6% driven, in part, by Autodesk’s move to subscription- based licensing. Simulation and analysis (S&A) grew 9.5%, with Ansys and Altair beating their guidance estimated after Q3.”

He added, “The growth drivers for the PLM Economy, Industry 4.0, smart connected products, IoT, and digital transformation, remain strong. CIMdata believes that ongoing supply chain issues will drive future investments in smart manufacturing to make near-shoring and onshoring more economically viable. The pandemic also saw an increased reliance on virtual collaboration, another trend showing positive impacts on the PLM market. Finally, based on other CIMdata research, the interest in and adoption of cloud-based solutions accelerated early in the pandemic and continues to grow. We might have reached a tipping point toward PLM on the cloud. The Ukraine conflict led many to reduce global estimates of GDP growth which could impact 2022 results.”

The PLM Market & Industry Forums offer the first look at CIMdata’s PLM market estimates, which are preliminary and are subject to change. CIMdata releases the final complete analysis in its PLM Market Analysis Report Series. For more information, please see www.CIMdata.com.