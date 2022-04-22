Book Debut

Very humorous and relatable Concise yet inspiring – Amazon Reader Reviews
Silly sarcasm, zany humor and not-at-all helpful sour meditations ahead! Another quirky little book in The Wee Treasury humor series is here
Everything youve seen and heard from the movies and television about working in a job is true its full of hilarious hijinks intertwined with a beloved camaraderie among coworkers. But some days you may wonder if theres something else you should do for a career. Perhaps a different office would have a more interesting shade of gray carpeting? you may wonder while sipping on another cup of over-brewed coffee.
Dont fret! Whether you work remotely, or work in-person, The Wee Treasury of Workday Meditations: Thoughts to Think While You Do the Work is here to help you savor the daily lemons. This funny little book is designed with a not-at-all patented every-other-page format to provide you with a pause between each sarcastically unhelpful, lemon-enriched meditation full of just enough wet-blanket outlook for you to shake your head, reflect and laugh. We also know that youre overworked and would appreciate the opportunity to not have to look at spreadsheets for a few minutes.
This offbeat little gem of a book will help you:
FEEL energized by the speed of your workflow
UNDERSTAND the importance of taking on special projects
PONDER if an inbox can ever truly be empty
FIND your way to yet another cup of coffee
And so much more!
The Wee Treasury of Workday Meditations: Thoughts to Think While You Do the Work makes a perfectly funny gift for anyone with a dry sense of humor who works in the nine-to-five grind or for anyone who works in an actual or virtual office at any hour or works inside or outside of a building.
So, get right to it and start reading this quirky book today before your coffee break is over!
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Marston Lyons is an author of The Wee Treasury of Alternative Swear Options for New Parents, and The Wee Treasury of Praises of Middle Age: Meditations on Things That Will Go Wrong. Marston is proud to present this third book in the new series of short humor books, The Wee Treasury. The next books in The Wee Treasury humor series are scheduled to be published soon. Look for them in your grocers freezer. Stay updated at www.MarstonLyons.com
