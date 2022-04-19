Ginseng is the Key Ingredient in G Five for Men

A new era in men’s health begins this year with the launch of G Five Natural for Men, just as more Americans are using dietary supplements than ever before.

“Initial data from the Council for Responsible Nutrition shows 80% of Americans now use supplements, a significant 7% increase from 2020,” said Steve Cullen, CEO of BLP, Better Life Products Ltd, the producer of G Five supplements.

Just as American consumers are using dietary supplements at a record level, G Five for Men debuted last month at ECRM’s “Weight Management, Nutrition, and Vitamin Program”. ECRM brings buyers and brands with new products together for private one-on-one meetings. Buyers attending the ECRM event represent regional and national food, drug and mass health chains.

Cullen said, “BLP developed G Five Natural for Men at just the right time because male consumers are searching for dietary supplements designed just for them. Our health supplement is for men who want to live a confident and energetic lifestyle. With the Ginseng root extract as its core ingredient and a game-changing new production method, G Five helps men reach their full potential.”

Cullen added, “Asian cultures have used Ginseng in traditional remedies throughout the centuries. Our research revealed just how powerful the American Ginseng root extract is. G Five’s formula uses the most effective ingredients, in the correct ratio, and an innovative processing method. This is what separates G Five from other products on the market.”

Cullen said, “COVID-19 has motivated consumers to focus on their health. Everyone wants to be as healthy as they can, which is why they are turning to dietary supplements. We believe we have a dietary supplement that men want and need, and retailers will want to offer. We have a product that can help millions of men.”

To purchase G Five Natural for Men, please visit Walmart.com, or for more information, visit www.blpbetterlife.com.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please check with your doctor. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with BLP. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.

About BLP

Everything BLP stands for has been captured in our first product – G Five. We believe nature has provided our body with everything it needs. Our philosophy is that we all deserve to live the best life we can and BLP’s exclusive process, which optimizes the effectiveness of the Ginseng extract, makes achieving this more possible than ever. G Five invigorates men’s lives by unleashing the power lying dormant within.