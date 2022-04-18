Steven D. Lustig with Panitch Schwarze Belisario and Nadel LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Trademark Modernization Act LIVE Webcast



About Steven D. Lustig





With over 20 years of experience, Steven D. Lustigs practice focuses on all aspects of trademark law  from due diligence to enforcement. His international clientele ranges from individuals to large multinational companies. While his practice is in every commercial area, his is particularly experienced in the automotive, pharmaceutical, apparel, and technology industries.





About Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP





Event Summary





Important rule changes under the Trademark Modernization Act (TMA) of 2020 have been implemented in efforts to streamline key trademark procedures as well as to combat the surge of filings at the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The new regulations pose profound impact on several aspects of the trademark law and practice.





Thus, brand owners must not only prepare for the emerging changes, but also understand the potential implications it may raise on their current compliance process.





In this LIVE Webcast, leading trademark attorneys Steven D. Lustig (Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP) and Daniel I. Schloss (Greenberg Traurig, LLP) will provide an in-depth discussion of the recent and significant amendments under the Trademark Modernization Act (TMA) of 2020. Speakers will also offer practical strategies on how to harness the key benefits of the newly-introduced procedures.





Key issues that will be covered in this course are:



 Notable Changes and Developments Under TMA



 Significant Impact on Trademark Owners



 Best Compliance Strategies



 Key Advantages of the Amendments Under TMA



 An Outlook





