Local Publicist Guests On Brand Strategy Podcast



In a wide ranging conversation with Host Shannon Peel, Delman covered story telling through the lens of a publicist, why its important to bring awareness to a company, product or service and how public relations differs from advertising. Lastly, Delman highlighted the many tools public relations strategists utilize.





Please click here to listen to the interview: https://apple.co/3KHdyvq Amy can be contacted at amydelmanpr ( @ ) verizon dot net or 201 dot 563 dot 4614 dot





The MarketAPeel Digital Brand Storytelling podcast features marketing professionals and brand strategists to offer expertise on how to create a brand story in the digital age.





Amy Wachtel Delman has her own public relations consultancy and has been involved in public relations, marketing, and branding for almost three decades. Her expertise lies in using media exposure to raise awareness and increase revenues in companies where she has worked in-house or as a consultant. She has been mentioned in several publications over the years including The New York Times, The Star-Ledger, NJBIZ, Inc. magazine and the National Journal of Public Relations.





Additionally, Amy has been writing poetry since she was a young girl. Over the years, she has been published in a variety of outlets, including but not limited to, AUTHORITY magazine, The National Library of Poetry, various publications and in 2021 wrote the Forward as a poem for a consumer lifestyle book that sold over 1000 copies in the first quarter after publication. Amy has owned a customized poetry business for over twenty years and currently writes a poetry blog on Instagram under a pen name.





