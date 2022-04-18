KOOL for Men 2022 Product Launch of Nutritional Patches Continues

KOOL for Men, which recently introduced its hassle-free nutritional patches to buyers from some of the most sought-after retail chains in the U.S., now plans to follow up with them as the company moves ahead with its planned product launch.

“We had a great opportunity at last month’s ECRM’s “Weight Management, Nutrition, and Vitamin Program” to show retail buyers our products,” said Todd Hewitt, director and co-founder of KOOL for Men. “We promoted our nutritional patches for today’s active man and now we will provide them with any additional information they need to consider KOOL for Men for their customers.

“We showed the retail buyers our high-tech patches that deliver a steady stream of natural nutrients directly through your skin,” Hewitt said. “For the active, on-the-go man, we’ve eliminated the need for bottles, pills, containers, and water. They can fit into your pocket, wallet, or wife’s purse. Just stick the patch on your skin and forget about it.”

Carlos Calvo Rodriguez, director and co-founder of the company, said KOOL for Men is a global brand that emphasizes health, wellness, and balance for men.

“We are an innovative lifestyle brand for men with products, such as the patches and grooming pencils, designed to help active men live and feel better,” he added.

“When we developed our patches we prioritized what we believed men needed and wanted,” Calvo Rodriguez said. “That is why we have patches for male endurance, energy, joint mobility, relaxation, and immunity support.”

Both Hewitt and Calvo Rodriguez said 2022 is an important year for KOOL for Men.

“We participated at the ECRM event because we wanted to expose our product line to retailers across the country,” they said. “We are looking to expand the number of retail outlets that carry KOOL for Men.”

KOOL for Men is also a brand with values that consumers can support.

“We are proud that we are more than a manufacturer of products,” Hewitt and Calvo said. “We want to help people, especially children, which is why donate a portion of our sales to the GO Campaign, an organization that provides children around the world with access to education, medical care, shelter, food, clean water, and enrichment.”

For more information or to purchase KOOL for Men products, visit KOOLformen.com or Amazon.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please check with your doctor. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with BLP. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.

About KOOL for Men

As a modern, active, intentional man, KOOL for Men knows you are constantly striving to live your best life. Whether personally or professionally, your mission is to make a positive impact on both the world around you and yourself. Your goal is to look better, feel better, perform better, do better, and live better. We are here to help with our innovative line of clean, effective products specifically designed for you.