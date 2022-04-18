Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing man in Tuen Mun (with photo)

Appeal for information on missing man in Tuen Mun (with photo) **************************************************************



Police today (April 18) appealed to the public for information on a man who went missing in Tuen Mun.







Mak Choi-po, aged 57, went missing after he left his residence in Yan Tin Estate on April 16. His family made a report to Police on the next day.







He is about 1.6 metres tall, 55 kilograms in weight and of thin build. He has a pointed face with yellow complexion and short straight black and white hair. He was last seen wearing a grey long-sleeved shirt, grey trousers, black shoes and a blue mask.







Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing man or may have seen him is urged to contact the Regional Missing Person Unit of New Territories North on 3661 3128 or email to rmpu-ntn-1@police.gov.hk, or contact any police station.





