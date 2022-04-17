Tax Day Savings Offer from Medicare Insurance Association

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance announced a special Tax Day offer for agents adding their listing to the national online directory of Medicare agents.

“In recognition of Tax Day, we are pleased to offer a 15 percent savings to any agent choosing to add their listing to the directory,” states Jesse Slome, director of the Medicare insurance advocacy organization.

Slome reported that, compared to the prior year, traffic to the organization’s website increased by 45.63 percent for the period April 1, 2021 through April 1, 2022. “Consumers make up the vast majority of website visits. On a daily basis they use the Association’s online directory to find local Medicare insurance agents.”

To take advantage of the special savings, enter the Referral Code april15 when signing up for a listing. The special savings offer ends Tuesday, April 19.

Learn more about the directory at https://www.medicaresupp.org/agent-center/medicare-insurance-agent-directory/.

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI) and the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance advocate for the importance of planning. For more information, visit the organization’s websites at https://www.medicaresupp.org and https://www.aaltci.org.