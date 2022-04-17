Hong Kong – LCSD continues to step up patrols on anti-epidemic regulations (with photos)

LCSD continues to step up patrols on anti-epidemic regulations (with photos) ****************************************************************************



The Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) continued to step up patrols at venues under its management during the Easter holiday, ensuring venue users to abide by the anti-epidemic regulations in order to minimise the risk of the latent transmission chains in the community.





The LCSD spokesman said the department continued to step up inspections, together with relevant departments today (April 17), at its leisure and cultural venues and asked venue users to abide by the rules. Repeated offenders are prosecuted after verbal warnings are ignored.





Promotional leaflets as well as venue broadcast and notices were used to urge foreign domestic helpers to raise awareness of epidemic prevention and comply with the various anti-epidemic regulations and restrictions during patrols by the LCSD staff.





The LCSD spokesman reminds members of the public that according to the Prevention and Control of Disease (Prohibition on Group Gathering) Regulation (Cap. 599G), the relevant restriction on the number of persons currently allowed per group gathering in a public place is two. In addition, according to the Prevention and Control of Disease (Wearing of Mask) Regulation (Cap. 599I), a person must wear a mask at all times when the person is entering or present in a specified public place. Any person failing to comply with the above relevant Regulations may be subject to a fixed penalty at $5,000.





As at 4pm today, over 2 610 times verbal advice were given out during about 5 120 patrols of venues by the LCSD staff since April 15. In the same period, fixed penalty notices were also issued to 34 persons either breaching Cap. 599G on prohibition of group gatherings of more than two persons in a public place, or Cap. 599I on mandatory mask-wearing requirement in specified public places.





Avoiding social gatherings is of utmost importance in preventing the ongoing spread of the pandemic. The LCSD spokesman asks members of the public to stay vigilant and comply with the relevant regulations on prevention and control of disease in a concerted and persistent manner. Enforcement actions will be taken by the LCSD when irregularities are found.