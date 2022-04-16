Nanny 911 Star Stella Reid and Industry Expert Michelle LaRowe Launch First Accredited Career Path for Nannies

According to the US Department of Labor, it is estimated that there are nearly one million childcare workers in the United States, a group which includes nannies who provide unsupervised care for the country’s youngest citizens in their private homes. There has been no accredited career pathway for these workers. Until now.

Stella Reid, a trained British nanny who is also known as Nanny Stella from the hit reality TV show Nanny 911, and award-winning nanny, parenting author, and educator Michelle LaRowe, have joined forces to bring nannies specialized training that offers third-party accreditation through the Northern Council for Further Education (NCFE), the global leader in vocational and technical learning, and the Council for Awards in Care, Health and Education, (CACHE) which specializes in the early years and childcare sector.

“Each of our customized qualifications offered on GlobalNannyTraining.com has been developed to meet the specific needs of nannies and has been accredited by NCFE/CACHE, demonstrating the quality and rigor of our course work. Upon completion of each Customized Qualification, learners will receive a certificate of achievement issued by NCFE/CACHE which serves as evidence of the knowledge and skills gained by successfully earning the qualification,” said Michelle LaRowe, the organization’s lead educator.

“As a British trained nanny, it was always concerning to me that in the US, there were no opportunities for nannies to gain knowledge and skills through competency-based training that leads to recognized accreditation or credentials,” cautioned Stella Reid. In 2016, Reid decided to change that by establishing the first and only US-based CACHE Endorsed Training Center, where she now offers accredited training for both nannies and newborn care specialists, alongside LaRowe and other leading industry experts. According to the NCFE website, her center is one of only 16 endorsed centers from around the world.

“Working in a private home as a nanny is much different than working in center-based childcare,” said LaRowe. “Our courses are designed especially for nannies, by nanny industry experts. They are not adapted for nannies, but instead are developed specifically for those caregivers who work in private homes. That makes a real difference,” LaRowe explained.

In addition to aligning with NCFE and CACHE standards, courses offered through GlobalNannyTraining.com align with the US Nanny Association’s National Standards and cover the competency goals, subject areas and functional areas outlined by the frameworks required to earn the Council for Professional Recognition’s Child Development Associate Credential. GlobalNannyTraining.com is also an educational member of the International Nanny Association.

GlobalNannyTraining.com offers affordable, easily accessible, and online training to nannies across the globe. Thus far, LaRowe and Reid have educated nannies in over 30 countries, according to enrollment data from NannyTraining.com.