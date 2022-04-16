Hong Kong – AFCD steps up enforcement against non-compliance with anti-epidemic regulations in country parks (with photo)

AFCD steps up enforcement against non-compliance with anti-epidemic regulations in country parks (with photo) ******************************************************************************************



The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) stepped up inspection and enforcement in combatting breaches of anti-epidemic regulations in crowded places in various country parks, and joined hands with the Police in joint enforcement operations in Sai Kung Country Park, Plover Cove (Extension) Country Park, Pat Sin Leng Country Park and Tung Lung Fort Special Area yesterday and today (April 15 and 16).





A spokesman for the AFCD said, “Officers issued a total of three fixed penalty notices under the Prevention and Control of Disease (Wearing of Mask) Regulation (Cap. 599I), and took enforcement action against 49 persons suspected to be involved in illegal camping or use of fire in country parks.”





The spokesman reminded, “To reduce social contact, all campsites and barbecue sites under the management of the AFCD have been closed. According to the Country Parks and Special Areas Regulations (Cap. 208A), during the closure of the facilities, no one should be engaged in camping or barbecuing activities in country parks, or enter a cordoned-off area. Members of the public must comply with provisions of the Prevention and Control of Disease (Prohibition on Gathering) Regulation (Cap. 599G). The number of people in group gatherings should not be more than two persons. In addition, the Prevention and Control of Disease (Wearing of Mask) Regulation (Cap. 599I) specified that public places with a mask-wearing requirement had been expanded to cover all areas of country parks. All persons shall wear a mask in country parks. Violations are subject to prosecution.”





The current epidemic situation in Hong Kong is still very severe. The spokesman urges members of the public to avoid going out as much as possible and stay away from crowded areas in country parks if planning visits, and comply with social distancing measures. Over the Easter long holiday, the AFCD will continue to step up patrols with relevant departments and take resolute enforcement action upon any violation of relevant laws. Members of the public should maintain personal and environmental hygiene, properly dispose of used masks and waste, and take their litter home to minimise the risk of community spread of the virus and protect the environment.