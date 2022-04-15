World-Class Transaction Liability Broker Andrew Pelzer Joins Newfront’s Private Equity Group

Newfront, the tech-driven insurance brokerage based in San Francisco, announced that world-class Transaction Liability broker Andrew Pelzer has joined its Private Equity Group (PEG). The Private Equity Group, led by Ted Dobos, is an extension of private equity deal teams that leverages Newfront’s advanced analytics technology, delivers superior service, and drives rapid actionable insights to maximize deal value.

Andrew has more than a decade of experience in corporate mergers and acquisitions, with a focus on Reps & Warranties and Tax insurance.

“Andrew is well-known within the industry for finding creative solutions for his clients, and we’re thrilled to bring his talents to Newfront,” said Ted. “As a former tax-attorney, Andrew is at ease grappling with complex legal issues and has a talent for crafting bespoke insurance strategies and solutions to address them; this capability is invaluable in best serving our clients.”

Prior to Newfront, Andrew held leadership roles at NFP and JLT Specialty USA. He also spent five years at legal services provider in the New York office of Weil, Gotshal & Manges, LLP.

“I’m thrilled to join the talented Private Equity team at Newfront,” said Andrew, who is based in New York and will serve clients across the country. “The R&W insurance market hardened over the past year, making it critically important that brokers use any and all resources at their disposal, including technology, to combat unfavorable market pressures and create value for clients. Newfront’s industry leading technology platform, coupled with the Private Equity team’s exceptional technical resources and commitment to client-service and innovation, uniquely positions Newfront to address the complex needs of Private Equity.”

Newfront’s Private Equity Group, based in San Francisco, Chicago, and New York, includes senior experts from numerous brokerages including Aon and Marsh and is built to deliver superior, innovative solutions in the M&A insurance market.

