Social-Emotional Learning and Personalized Mentoring for Indians



As the world changes to adapt to new challenges, new struggles are entering the corporate culture and affecting all the employees, job seekers, and executives. The advent of the Covid era, and the year 2020/2021 has particularly led to new emotional well-being and mental health challenges for many professionals. An increase in depression, anxiety, and lowered social cues and interactions.





With the idea of promoting Social Emotional Learning and Life Skills to young adults and professionals in India, the SOMOTUS journey started in 2021. SOMOTUS is an eLearning platform that enables Life skilling, Social-Emotional Learning in the form of self-paced courses, interactions with SuperMentors to avail personalized guidance, and access to workshops, resources, etc. to further enable these Life Skills.





The more we develop life skills individually, the more these transform and benefit the world we live in. Recognizing cultural awareness, work ethics, showing empathy & assertiveness, and respecting diversity allow creativity and imagination to flourish developing a more tolerant workplace and society.





As stated by the Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional, Learning (CASEL), Social Emotional Learning refers to the process through which children and adults understand and manage emotions, set and achieve positive goals, feel and show empathy for others, establish and maintain positive relationships, and make responsible decisions.





Currently, at SOMOTUS, we are working on several self-paced courses and mentoring, consulting, and coaching college students, new employees, and job seekers to learn, acquire and practice knowledge, Life Skills, and attitudes. WHO defines Mental Health as a state of well-being in which every individual realizes his or her own potential, can cope with the normal stresses of life, can work productively and fruitfully, and is able to make a contribution to her or his community.





For more details, and to access courses, or personalized mentoring; visit our website www.somotus.com

###