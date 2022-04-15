PM meets district Panchayat Members from Gujarat





The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today met district Panchayat Members from Gujarat. He appreciated their views on ways to improve the quality of life and infrastructure in the villages.





The Prime Minister tweeted :





“Had a wonderful meeting with district Panchayat Members from Gujarat. They had insightful views on ways to improve the quality of life and infrastructure in the villages.”

Had a wonderful meeting with district Panchayat Members from Gujarat. They had insightful views on ways to improve the quality of life and infrastructure in the villages. pic.twitter.com/sxztdlk9th — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 15, 2022

*****





DS









(Release ID: 1817156)

Visitor Counter : 182



























