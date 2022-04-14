Kahoa Invests in Alternate Financing Company VUE Corp.

Kahoa has invested in VUE Corp., the alternative finance solution for the wedding event industry. This VUE Corp. series A round is led by Kahoa, whose goal is to invest in Silicon Slopes technology innovation. Financial terms are undisclosed.

Kahoa will become a full investor in VUE Corp. and will not only invest capital but the time and talents of their expert employees. Through this, Kahoa will give their employees the option to hold equity in VUE Corp., as well as other Silicon Slopes ventures in the future.

This undertaking is a collaboration between two local silicon slopes businesses that will allow their communities to grow together. As Kahoa employees invest their innovative skillset to build real value in VUE Corp. and the wedding industry community, they will build equity value for themselves. Kahoa tech innovation and development investments will enable VUE Corp.’s scale.

This partnership represents the strength and values of Utah and Silicon Slopes: industry, innovation, and tech development. These communities—technology and event planning—will work together to build sustainable equity value. This is the focus of VUE Corp., to support the event industry ecosystem, and this is made possible by the exciting partnership with Kahoa.

Kahoa (kahoa.com) was founded in 1996 with the simple goal of creating great software on time and on budget. They are a custom software development company with core values of client satisfaction, visible results, excellent communication, and amazing technical depth. The company—based in Lehi, Utah—serves midsize to enterprise clients with critical technology applications.

Jason Thelin is the founder of Kahoa, an entrepreneur, community leader, and technology mentor. He also has been a key element in a number of startups over the last decade.

VUE Corp. (vuexo.com) is a national event industry alternative finance innovator that partners with event venues and vendors. Partners are provided with exclusive consumer payment plans they offer to their event clients to make weddings and event purchases more approachable by reducing financial stress. These VUE Corp. custom event memberships are extended term monthly payment plans. VUE Corp. benefits its small business partners by strengthening sales, customer relationships, and cash flow. They remove financial burdens for all parties.

Jill Dempsey, CEO & Founder of VUE Corp., is innovating the ecosystem of the global event industry. She enacts this through supporting women entrepreneurs and consumers. Jill is a serial entrepreneur and private equity investor, board member, mentor and philanthropist with over 15 years experience leading multi-sector innovative start-up and mid-market growth companies, investments, acquisitions, harvests, and exits to private and public acquirers of over $250 million in multiple executive roles including CEO, CFO, and COO.