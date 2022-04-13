Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production and Use-Based Index for the Month of February, 2022 (Base 2011-12=100)

Apr 13, 2022 | Business


The Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) are released on 12th of every month (or previous working day if 12th is a holiday) with a six weeks lag and compiled with data received from source agencies, which in turn receive the data from the producing factories/ establishments.


2.        For the month of February 2022, the Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) with base 2011-12 stands at 132.1. The Indices of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity sectors for the month of February 2022 stand at 123.2, 130.8 and 160.8 respectively. These Quick Estimates will undergo revision in subsequent releases as per the revision policy of IIP.


3.        As per Use-based classification, the indices stand at 130.8 for Primary Goods, 94.3 for Capital Goods, 144.0 for Intermediate Goods and 153.0 for Infrastructure/ Construction Goods for the month of February 2022.  Further, the indices for Consumer durables and Consumer non-durables stand at 114.7 and 139.5 respectively for the month February 2022.


4.        Details of Quick Estimates of the Index of Industrial Production for the month of February 2022 at Sectoral, 2-digit level of National Industrial Classification (NIC-2008) and by Use-based classification are given at Statements I, II and III respectively. Also, for users to appreciate the changes in the industrial sector, Statement IV provides month-wise indices for the last 12 months, by industry groups (as per 2-digit level of NIC-2008) and sectors.


5.        Along with the Quick Estimates of IIP for the month of February 2022, the indices for January 2022 have undergone the first revision and those for November 2021 have undergone final revision in the light of the updated data received from the source agencies. The Quick Estimates for February 2022, the first revision for January 2022 and the final revision for November 2021 have been compiled at weighted response rates of 88 percent, 91 percent and 94 percent respectively.


6.        Release of the Index for March 2022 will be on Thursday, 12th May 2022.




Note: –


  This Press release information is also available at the Website of the Ministry – http://www.mospi.gov.in

  Press release in Hindi follows and shall be available at: https://www.mospi.gov.in/hi/web/mospi/home












STATEMENT I: INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – SECTORAL

(Base: 2011-12=100)




























Month

Mining

Manufacturing

Electricity

General

(14.372472)

(77.63321)

(7.994318)

(100)

2020-21

2021-22

2020-21

2021-22

2020-21

2021-22

2020-21

2021-22

Apr

78.8

107.6

42.1

124.6

125.6

174.0

54.0

126.1

May

87.6

108.3

84.4

111.5

150.6

161.9

90.2

115.1

Jun

85.7

105.5

107.1

121.2

156.2

169.1

107.9

122.8

Jul

87.5

104.6

118.5

131.0

166.3

184.7

117.9

131.5

Aug

84.0

103.6

118.7

131.9

162.7

188.7

117.2

132.4

Sep

87.6

95.1

126.5

131.9

166.4

167.9

124.1

129.5

Oct

98.5

109.8

132.0

136.4

162.2

167.3

129.6

135.0

Nov

106.6

111.8

128.5

128.9

144.8

147.9

126.7

128.0

Dec

117.3

120.3

139.0

139.3

158.0

162.5

137.4

138.4

Jan

121.3

124.7

136.6

138.4

164.2

165.6

136.6

138.6

Feb*

117.9

123.2

129.7

130.8

153.9

160.8

129.9

132.1

Mar

139.0

143.3

180.0

145.6

Average
















Apr-Feb

97.5

110.4

114.8

129.6

155.5

168.2

115.6

130.0









Growth over the corresponding period of previous year#












Feb*

-4.4

4.5

-3.4

0.8

0.1

4.5

-3.2

1.7









Apr-Feb

-9.4

13.2

-12.5

12.9

-2.4

8.2

-11.1

12.5











* Figures for February 2022 are Quick Estimates.

NOTE : Indices for the months of Nov’21 and Jan’22 incorporate updated production data.

#The growth rates over corresponding period of previous year are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of COVID 19 pandemic since March 2020










































             STATEMENT II:  INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – (2-DIGIT LEVEL)

(Base: 2011-12=100)

Industry


code

Description

Weight

Index

Cumulative Index

Percentage growth #


Feb’21

Feb’22*

Apr-Feb*

Feb’22*

Apr-Feb*





2020-21

2021-22

2021-22

10

Manufacture of food products

5.3025

136.7

140.6

118.8

125.3

2.9

5.5

11

Manufacture of beverages

1.0354

94.7

96.0

76.0

85.6

1.4

12.6

12

Manufacture of tobacco products

0.7985

79.2

90.7

78.9

87.4

14.5

10.8

13

Manufacture of textiles

3.2913

113.5

116.2

88.5

118.0

2.4

33.3

14

Manufacture of wearing apparel

1.3225

140.0

160.2

105.2

132.8

14.4

26.2

15

Manufacture of leather and related products

0.5021

121.7

101.5

98.5

100.7

-16.6

2.2

16

Manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture; manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials

0.1930

110.4

112.2

88.5

104.1

1.6

17.6

17

Manufacture of paper and paper products

0.8724

79.3

79.0

67.8

81.5

-0.4

20.2

18

Printing and reproduction of recorded media

0.6798

67.6

73.4

64.4

71.3

8.6

10.7

19

Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products

11.7749

113.7

120.4

109.4

119.5

5.9

9.2

20

Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products

7.8730

119.0

116.7

114.9

120.7

-1.9

5.0

21

Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products

4.9810

216.8

188.3

217.6

223.4

-13.1

2.7

22

Manufacture of rubber and plastics products

2.4222

105.7

100.8

94.6

103.4

-4.6

9.3

23

Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products

4.0853

124.4

135.4

102.5

124.5

8.8

21.5

24

Manufacture of basic metals

12.8043

163.6

179.8

146.6

175.5

9.9

19.7

25

Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment

2.6549

92.4

90.4

76.0

85.4

-2.2

12.4

26

Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products

1.5704

166.5

141.9

125.2

143.3

-14.8

14.5

27

Manufacture of electrical equipment

2.9983

106.3

94.3

90.6

105.3

-11.3

16.2

28

Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c.

4.7653

111.8

102.3

89.1

100.2

-8.5

12.5

29

Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers

4.8573

105.6

107.5

78.1

94.2

1.8

20.6

30

Manufacture of other transport equipment

1.7763

134.5

113.6

108.9

112.8

-15.5

3.6

31

Manufacture of furniture

0.1311

162.4

204.1

139.6

170.7

25.7

22.3

32

Other manufacturing

0.9415

86.2

96.4

60.1

90.8

11.8

51.1



 




05

Mining

14.3725

117.9

123.2

97.5

110.4

4.5

13.2

10-32

Manufacturing

77.6332

129.7

130.8

114.8

129.6

0.8

12.9

35

Electricity

7.9943

153.9

160.8

155.5

168.2

4.5

8.2



 





General Index

100.00

129.9

132.1

115.6

130.0

1.7

12.5

* Figures for February 2022 are Quick Estimates.

              

#The growth rates over corresponding period of previous year are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of COVID 19 pandemic since March 2020




































STATEMENT III: INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – USE-BASED

(Base :2011-12=100)

Primary goods

Capital goods

Intermediate goods

Infrastructure/ Construction goods

Consumer durables

Consumer non-durables

Month

(34.048612)

(8.223043)

(17.221487)

(12.338363)

(12.839296)

(15.329199)

2020-21

2021-22

2020-21

2021-22

2020-21

2021-22

2020-21

2021-22

2020-21

2021-22

2020-21

2021-22

Apr

92.4

126.5

7.0

79.0

44.6

139.6

20.3

144.0

5.5

103.3

72.7

140.0

May

106.0

122.8

35.4

61.9

83.7

129.1

88.4

129.5

39.7

71.6

135.3

135.6

Jun

109.3

122.4

63.8

81.2

108.2

132.7

114.9

137.9

78.2

100.1

147.5

141.8

Jul

114.3

128.5

70.9

92.4

125.4

143.7

128.6

144.4

99.4

118.7

149.3

145.9

Aug

108.8

127.2

75.9

91.1

129.4

144.7

130.7

148.3

109.5

121.6

140.0

148.3

Sep

112.1

117.3

90.3

93.3

133.6

142.9

132.7

145.0

129.0

131.0

147.4

147.3

Oct

117.9

128.5

91.3

89.8

140.7

147.2

144.1

153.6

133.8

129.5

148.7

149.7

Nov

122.2

126.5

84.3

82.1

138.4

141.3

137.3

141.5

113.0

106.6

149.1

147.9

Dec

130.1

133.7

95.8

92.2

150.3

151.1

151.0

154.1

124.9

121.6

161.1

160.9

Jan

134.4

136.5

93.2

94.5

149.7

150.8

150.1

159.2

123.9

119.5

149.8

153.0

Feb*

125.0

130.8

93.3

94.3

138.0

144.0

139.9

153.0

125.0

114.7

147.6

139.5

Mar

145.0

109.2

153.9

158.9

133.0

157.2

Average












 
 
 
 
 
 

Apr-Feb

115.7

127.3

72.8

86.5

122.0

142.5

121.6

146.4

98.4

112.6

140.8

146.4

                     

Growth over the corresponding period of previous year#


















Feb*

-4.6

4.6

-4.2

1.1

-5.3

4.3

-3.5

9.4

6.6

-8.2

-3.8

-5.5













Apr-Feb

-8.4

10.0

-23.5

18.8

-12.0

16.8

-12.1

20.4

-19.5

14.4

-4.5

4.0













* Figures for February 2022 are Quick Estimates.

NOTE: Indices for the months of Nov’21 and Jan’22 incorporate updated production data.

          

#The growth rates over corresponding period of previous year are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of COVID 19 pandemic since March 2020








































STATEMENT IV:  MONTHLY INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – (2-DIGIT LEVEL)

(Base: 2011-12=100)

Ind

Description

Weight

Mar’21

Apr’21

May’21

Jun’21

Jul’21

Aug’21

Sep’21

Oct’21

Nov’21

Dec’21

Jan’22

Feb’22

code













10

Manufacture of food products

5.3025

138.3

127.8

111.4

111.3

116.2

117.3

110.3

118.8

130.1

150.6

143.9

140.6

11

Manufacture of beverages

1.0354

110.7

91.5

54.8

82.0

90.2

86.3

85.3

86.8

85.2

91.7

92.3

96.0

12

Manufacture of tobacco products

0.7985

114.0

70.0

72.4

74.0

79.4

86.9

95.6

95.0

96.5

101.1

99.7

90.7

13

Manufacture of textiles

3.2913

119.6

114.6

105.3

111.3

117.8

120.2

121.4

125.6

117.9

124.8

122.8

116.2

14

Manufacture of wearing apparel

1.3225

143.8

83.4

83.8

110.0

116.8

144.1

158.7

163.6

133.8

152.0

154.3

160.2

15

Manufacture of leather and related products

0.5021

123.4

101.3

67.1

94.1

114.7

106.5

110.4

103.2

94.9

112.3

101.3

101.5

16

Manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture; manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials

0.1930

124.3

102.0

73.4

97.9

103.1

110.2

109.9

110.5

104.3

115.1

106.8

112.2

17

Manufacture of paper and paper products

0.8724

89.7

88.1

78.7

76.3

85.1

82.8

76.9

86.5

79.7

81.0

82.7

79.0

18

Printing and reproduction of recorded media

0.6798

75.8

64.7

61.9

68.7

68.4

69.1

70.0

73.4

72.1

84.4

78.4

73.4

19

Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products

11.7749

130.9

118.5

113.8

110.1

117.9

112.1

108.5

123.9

129.0

129.6

130.4

120.4

20

Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products

7.8730

127.9

118.1

109.1

116.3

128.0

124.8

124.3

125.9

118.1

124.5

121.5

116.7

21

Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products

4.9810

230.7

202.3

217.1

226.9

228.6

233.8

238.5

236.7

227.2

236.8

221.4

188.3

22

Manufacture of rubber and plastics products

2.4222

114.8

106.5

96.7

99.4

108.6

108.6

108.4

103.8

97.6

102.3

105.1

100.8

23

Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products

4.0853

140.3

128.1

110.1

119.2

126.9

122.2

115.7

129.2

109.1

132.3

141.6

135.4

24

Manufacture of basic metals

12.8043

184.7

168.5

159.8

163.5

171.1

178.8

174.7

182.6

175.7

185.8

190.4

179.8

25

Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment

2.6549

102.0

78.2

64.4

79.7

90.3

94.0

91.0

88.9

80.2

94.0

88.8

90.4

26

Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products

1.5704

206.2

119.2

95.2

125.6

138.4

139.5

163.5

151.8

125.6

189.3

186.7

141.9

27

Manufacture of electrical equipment

2.9983

110.1

84.5

61.6

84.2

118.4

128.7

144.4

126.6

106.3

111.6

97.9

94.3

28

Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c.

4.7653

130.5

94.4

76.3

96.3

109.1

108.9

113.5

106.2

91.0

103.3

100.9

102.3

29

Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers

4.8573

114.9

102.2

59.2

87.8

101.2

93.5

90.7

98.2

93.3

97.8

104.4

107.5

30

Manufacture of other transport equipment

1.7763

145.3

108.7

52.2

103.4

128.2

125.1

134.7

138.7

106.1

108.9

121.6

113.6

31

Manufacture of furniture

0.1311

171.3

128.0

118.5

158.0

160.9

165.7

173.2

183.8

180.0

216.1

189.8

204.1

32

Other manufacturing

0.9415

93.5

94.9

67.2

75.7

84.7

95.3

106.1

115.2

67.4

103.3

92.5

96.4


 











5

Mining

14.3725

139.0

107.6

108.3

105.5

104.6

103.6

95.1

109.8

111.8

120.3

124.7

123.2

10-32

Manufacturing

77.6332

143.3

124.6

111.5

121.2

131.0

131.9

131.9

136.4

128.9

139.3

138.4

130.8

35

Electricity

7.9943

180.0

174.0

161.9

169.1

184.7

188.7

167.9

167.3

147.9

162.5

165.6

160.8


 












General Index

100.0

145.6

126.1

115.1

122.8

131.5

132.4

129.5

135.0

128.0

138.4

138.6

132.1

Note: The figures for Dec’21, Jan’22 and Feb’22 are provisional

                        


The Indices are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of COVID 19 pandemic since March 2020


