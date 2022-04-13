Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production and Use-Based Index for the Month of February, 2022 (Base 2011-12=100)

The Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) are released on 12th of every month (or previous working day if 12th is a holiday) with a six weeks lag and compiled with data received from source agencies, which in turn receive the data from the producing factories/ establishments.





2. For the month of February 2022, the Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) with base 2011-12 stands at 132.1. The Indices of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity sectors for the month of February 2022 stand at 123.2, 130.8 and 160.8 respectively. These Quick Estimates will undergo revision in subsequent releases as per the revision policy of IIP.





3. As per Use-based classification, the indices stand at 130.8 for Primary Goods, 94.3 for Capital Goods, 144.0 for Intermediate Goods and 153.0 for Infrastructure/ Construction Goods for the month of February 2022. Further, the indices for Consumer durables and Consumer non-durables stand at 114.7 and 139.5 respectively for the month February 2022.





4. Details of Quick Estimates of the Index of Industrial Production for the month of February 2022 at Sectoral, 2-digit level of National Industrial Classification (NIC-2008) and by Use-based classification are given at Statements I, II and III respectively. Also, for users to appreciate the changes in the industrial sector, Statement IV provides month-wise indices for the last 12 months, by industry groups (as per 2-digit level of NIC-2008) and sectors.





5. Along with the Quick Estimates of IIP for the month of February 2022, the indices for January 2022 have undergone the first revision and those for November 2021 have undergone final revision in the light of the updated data received from the source agencies. The Quick Estimates for February 2022, the first revision for January 2022 and the final revision for November 2021 have been compiled at weighted response rates of 88 percent, 91 percent and 94 percent respectively.





6. Release of the Index for March 2022 will be on Thursday, 12th May 2022.









