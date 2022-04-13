Opening of Michael-Cleary L.A. Design Showroom in the WeHo Design District

Michael-Cleary showrooms is excited to announce the opening of the Michael-Cleary LA Showroom in the West Hollywood Design District on Melrose Avenue on April 18, 2022. The third location of the Michael-Cleary showrooms, with existing locations in Chicago and Washington, DC.

Matt Costigan, owner of Michael-Cleary, commented on his reason to add a third showroom to the brand stating that “After the exciting expansion into furniture production with Minton-Spidell in the Los Angeles area, I noticed an opportunity to fill a gap in the luxury trade line offerings the Michael-Cleary showroom already provides the interior design community in Chicago and Washington.”

The 3,600 square feet LA showroom will offer a complete range of to-the-trade interior design products. The LA showroom opens with Hickory Chair, Century, Minton-Spidell, Niermann Weeks, Cameron, JH Lighting, Hubbard, Groves Bros., Philipe David, Joseph Noble Textiles, and Palacek.

The Michael Cleary L.A. showroom also welcomes Deric Schmidt as the Showroom Manager. He brings over 30 years of showroom management experience in the Southern California interior design community.