Hong Kong – Applications invited for flag days in 2023-24

Applications invited for flag days in 2023-24



Charitable organisations wishing to hold flag days between April 2023 and March 2024 are invited to apply to the Social Welfare Department (SWD) between April 13 and May 12 this year.





To enable more organisations to solicit donations through flag sales, 27 flag days in 2023-24 will be assigned as regional flag days so that three organisations can sell flags concurrently on those days, one each on Hong Kong Island, in Kowloon and in the New Territories. There will be 28 territory-wide flag days to be held in the year.





An SWD spokesman said today (April 13) that applicant organisations must be bona-fide non-profit-making organisations exempt from tax under Section 88 of the Inland Revenue Ordinance (Cap. 112) and, after their registration for tax exemption, have organised charitable activities in each of the past three years. Applicant organisations should refer to the eligibility criteria as detailed in the “Explanatory Notes for Application for Flag Days in 2023-24”.





“Flag day applications will be considered by the Lotteries Fund Advisory Committee according to factors including the organisation’s integrity and management capability; the nature, value and standard of its existing services; its financial need; and its ability to organise a flag day,” the spokesman said.





The application form for flag days together with the “Explanatory Notes for Application for Flag Days in 2023-24” can be downloaded from the SWD’s website at www.swd.gov.hk or obtained from the Lotteries Fund Projects Section of the SWD at Rooms 3601-02, 36/F, Dah Sing Financial Centre, 248 Queen’s Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, from today to 6pm on May 12 this year. Moreover, applications for flag days in 2023-24 can be submitted online. Please refer to the SWD’s website for application details.







The completed application form together with the required documents should reach the department at the above address by 6pm on May 12 this year. Late applications will not be considered.





“Applicant organisations will be informed of the result around October this year,” the spokesman added.





Enquiries can be made by telephone to 2832 4318 or 2832 4301; by fax to 2838 0441; or by email to eolf5@swd.gov.hk.