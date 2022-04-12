JTC Academy West Is Now a Certified Autism Center™

JTC Academy West has earned the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation, awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). School staff have completed training and certification program through IBCCES to further enhance their understanding and skillset to support autistic students.

“Having JTC Academy certified through IBCCES is another step toward ensuring all students are served with highly trained professionals engaging in best practices when working with autistic individuals,” shared Hunter Hebron, LBS-1 Special Education Supervisor and interim Principal at JTC Academy West.

JTC Academy West offers goal-oriented, individualized programs and addresses specific emotional and behavioral problems, developmental skills, and knowledge deficits. The Academy focuses on cognitive learning, career, and life-skill experiences and accommodates all state-required courses and curricula for youth in grades K-12. The team focuses on skills and services such as pre, interim, and post assessments; individualized planning; adaptive skills; sensory integration; and other supports and services.

“Our programs are designed to help professionals understand the diverse perspectives and needs of autistic individuals and provide a multidisciplinary approach on best practices,” said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES Board Chairman. “We’re excited that the team at JTC Academy has taken this step to further their commitment to enhancing their knowledge to support their students’ needs.”

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the industry leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for education, healthcare, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES provides evidence-based training and certification programs created in conjunction with its board of clinical and subject matter experts and individuals with autism to provide professionals with a better understanding of autism and other neurodivergencies.

IBCCES also created CertifiedAutismCenter.com, as a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About JTC Academy West

JTC Academy was founded in 2007, about eight years after our residential center, Juvenile Transitional Center Inc., started its operations in 1999 at St. Mary’s Hospital. JTC Academy has evolved and grown since then, and we currently operate two fully functioning therapeutic day schools, one of which is now our Autism Program -JTC Academy West. Both programs focus on serving adolescents in need of intensive and extensive behavioral and psychotherapy treatment while focusing on evidence-based instruction to provide our youth with the well-rounded education they deserve. Our ASD program, in particular, works with students on the autism spectrum struggling with emotional, social, and behavioral issues.

About IBCCES

Delivering The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.