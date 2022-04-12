Datatel Releases Resource To Help Healthcare Providers In Ontario Understand how PHIPA Applies to their Payment Service Providers

Datatel Inc., a leader in IVR Payments and Payment Technology for over 20 years today announced the release of a resource focused on providing Healthcare Providers in Ontario with an understanding of PHIPA and how it applies to their Payment processing relationships.

Whether you operate a hospital, a dental practice, or any other type of healthcare service in Ontario you fall under the rules and regulations set forth in PHIPA. Also known as the Personal Health Information Protection Act, PHIPA’s focus lies in the regulation of Ontario’s health-information privacy and came into effect on November 1, 2004.

Datatel’s resource – How PHIPA Applies to Healthcare Providers and Payment Vendors covers:

What Is PHIPA and Does It Apply to Payment Processing Vendors?

Who Does PHIPA Cover?

What Information Does PHIPA Cover?

Interpretation of the roles of healthcare providers and payment service providers in relation to PHIPA

Examples on how the rules apply

This resource can be found online at: https://www.datatel-systems.com/Articles/How-PHIPA-Applies-to-Healthcare-Providers-and-Payment-Vendors.aspx

