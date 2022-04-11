Family-Owned Company, The Baby Cubby, Not Your Average Baby Boutique

The Baby Cubby, a family-owned baby boutique, has found a way to not only survive, but thrive in a world of drab, big-box baby mega stores and faceless online shopping experiences. Husband and wife owners, Cameron and Jacquelyn Muir, have aimed to create a space that curates high-quality, unique, and beloved products for parents, from strollers and car seats to clothes and swaddles, while making each shopper feel seen and understood.

Of his vision for a different kind of baby store, Cameron Muir said, “I wanted to create this shopping experience that mirrors how awesome being a parent is. We understand how overwhelming it can be to become a parent. There are so many things you are trying to find out. You are scared about having to take care of another person, let alone worry about car seats and strollers and mattresses, and whether you’re going to make some tragic mistake if you make the wrong decision. And I just felt like we could do so much better for parents.”

The store employees of The Baby Cubby, known as Cubby Moms, are required to undergo rigorous training on products, as well as customer relations, in order to create an inviting, supportive, and educational environment. The store also employs Certified Passenger Safety technicians, who are specially trained to ensure car seats are properly installed, so customers are sure to get all the help they need ensuring their children’s safety. Customers are also encouraged to ask questions, share experiences, and feel part of a larger community of parents and families.

The result has been a steadily growing enthusiasm for the brick-and-mortar shop located in American Fork, UT, as well as increasing awareness of their website, BabyCubby.com, and engagement on Instagram (@TheBabyCubby), Tik Tok (@TheBabyCubby), and Facebook (@TheBabyCubby) from across the country.

The Baby Cubby has positioned itself as a place for customers to enjoy the special excitement of becoming a parent while also feeling supported in the journey, making it stand far apart from the competition.

About The Baby Cubby

The Baby Cubby is a Utah-based baby boutique that specializes in selling a wide range of high-quality products in store and online (babycubby.com). We pride ourselves on providing the very best products, friendly and knowledgeable staff, and a unique shopping experience to help each guest feel seen and supported during their parenting journey.