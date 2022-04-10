Talkin’ Fight adds two new shows featuring Natalie Brown and Lou Eisen



Recently, former female boxer Natalie Brown, aka Sugar, launched her weekly show on Talkin’ Fight called The Sugar Show, which features various topics related to women fighting in the ring. The Sugar Show airs live on Wednesday night and each episode is also held in archive as well, for fans who visit one of the many streaming platforms at their convenience.





“Sugar is doing an amazing job,” says Boyce. “Her fanbase continues to increase and they interact with her in the comments section and continuously challenge her knowledge of the sport. She is a gifted speaker and is very well equipped to tackle any and all questions sent her way!”





The most recent show, which just debuted, is called Ring Talk and it is hosted by well-known author and commentator Lou Eisen. His weekly show focuses purely on great controversies in boxing, in particular controversial calls across the decades or robberies, as they are commonly known, in the sport.





“Lou is simply an encyclopedia of knowlodge,” Boyce explains. “He has been around many of the diverse personalities in boxing and likes to share his great stories with the audience, while also providing his unique analysis and experience gained with the fighters, trainers and managers he has met over the years.”

###