PartsBadger Adds New Account Manager



I was very excited when I received the call to join the PartsBadger family. The mission statement was something I resonated with, and I am excited that I can help not only PartsBadger, but our customers, to continue to grow in business. My entire career has been customer focused and building relationships is something I thrive with. I feel that all of my work has brought me here and I am excited, every day, to bring my best to our customers and provide stellar service and attention. -Andy Rispalje, Account Manager, PartsBadger





Andys experience includes working at Keller Williams Real Estate as a Licensed Real Estate Agent, PureDriven as a Business Development Manager/Lead Gen, and Steinhafels/MattressFirm as a Store Manager/Inside Sales. His experience in these areas will be very useful to help our customers get the best experience at PartsBadger.





Andy joins the growing family at PartsBadger. This is another step in the expansion of the company. His direct contribution to the sales team will benefit customers in receiving a quality experience that is unmatched. Click here to learn more about PartsBadger:





About PartsBadger



