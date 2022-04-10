6th Edition of International Conference on Neurology and Brain Disorders

The congress will deliberate on the theme Exploring the Grey Areas of Neurological Research.





The agenda of the congress is to provide a forum for researchers, academicians, scientists, neurologists, brain professionals, educators, healthcare professionals to exchange knowledge and ideas about current neurological trends. The worldwide summit will provide a great international forum for discussing neurology and brain disorders related innovation, information and results. The necessity of collaborations and collective strategies to overcome the problems faced by neurological disorders is emphasized in the two-day annual scientific gathering. INBC 2022 aims to bring together all interested contributors to this subject to research the finest neurological practises in order to alleviate the immense burden produced by neurological disorders on global health. Keynote sessions, plenary talks, invited lectures, oral and poster presentations, symposiums, young research forum, workshops, exhibitions, B2B and networking events will all be part of the INBC 2022.





Reach us at



Contact Email: neurology ( @ ) magnusconference dot com



Phone: +1 702 988 2320



WhatsApp: +1 (540) 709 1879



Dates: October 24 -26, 2022



Venue: Orlando, Florida, USA



Website: https://neurologycongress.com/





