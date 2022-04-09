Indian banana & baby corn get market access in Canada





The negotiations between National Plant Protection Organisations of India and Canada on market access for Indian Banana and Baby corn resulted in Canadian market access for these commodities. In a meeting held between Shri Manoj Ahuja, Secretary (DA&FW) and H.E. Cameron MacKay Canadian High Commissioner on 07.04.22, Canada informed that export of fresh baby corn from India to Canada may begin from April 2022 after updation of directive D-95-28: Plant Protection Import and Domestic Movement Requirements for Corn and the Automated Import Reference System (AIRS). Further, based on the technical information provided for fresh banana by India, Canada has approved, banana for entry into Canada with immediate effect.









This decision of the Government of Canada would immensely benefit the Indian farmers growing these crops and would also enhance India’s export earnings.









