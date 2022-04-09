COVID – 19 Vaccination Update – Day 449

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 185.68 Crore (1,85,68,86,782) today. More than 12 lakh (12,55,277) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. More than 2.21 Crore (2,21,44,238) vaccine doses have been administered to 12-14 years age group so far. More than 2.43 Crore (2,43,08,220) Precaution Doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries (HCWs, FLWs and Over 60 years) for COVID vaccination have been administered so far. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.




The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:

























Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs

1st Dose

10404088

2nd Dose

10004986

Precaution Dose

4534815

FLWs

1st Dose

18413910

2nd Dose

17520476

Precaution Dose

7010310

Age Group 12-14 years

1st Dose

22144238

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

57636534

2nd Dose

39546185

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

555036141

2nd Dose

470020545

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

202818804

2nd Dose

186238308

Over 60 years

1st Dose

126790538

2nd Dose

116003809

Precaution Dose

12763095

Cumulative 1st dose administered

993244253

Cumulative 2nd dose administered

839334309

Precaution Dose

24308220

Total

1856886782




Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:

























Date: 9th April, 2022 (449th Day)

HCWs

1st Dose

46

2nd Dose

502

Precaution Dose

9953

FLWs

1st Dose

56

2nd Dose

888

Precaution Dose

14164

Age Group 12-14 years

1st Dose

413384

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

38505

2nd Dose

123322

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

39497

2nd Dose

376578

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

6702

2nd Dose

84233

Over 60 years

1st Dose

4514

2nd Dose

53045

Precaution Dose

89888

Cumulative 1st dose administered

502704

Cumulative 2nd dose administered

638568

Precaution Dose

114005

Total

1255277




The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.


