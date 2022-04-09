COVID – 19 Vaccination Update – Day 449





India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 185.68 Crore (1,85,68,86,782) today. More than 12 lakh (12,55,277) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. More than 2.21 Crore (2,21,44,238) vaccine doses have been administered to 12-14 years age group so far. More than 2.43 Crore (2,43,08,220) Precaution Doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries (HCWs, FLWs and Over 60 years) for COVID vaccination have been administered so far. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.









The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:





Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs 1st Dose 10404088

2nd Dose 10004986

Precaution Dose 4534815

FLWs 1st Dose 18413910

2nd Dose 17520476

Precaution Dose 7010310

Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 22144238

Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 57636534



2nd Dose 39546185

Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 555036141

2nd Dose 470020545

Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 202818804

2nd Dose 186238308

Over 60 years 1st Dose 126790538

2nd Dose 116003809

Precaution Dose 12763095

Cumulative 1st dose administered 993244253

Cumulative 2nd dose administered 839334309

Precaution Dose 24308220

Total 1856886782















Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:





Date: 9th April, 2022 (449th Day)

HCWs 1st Dose 46

2nd Dose 502

Precaution Dose 9953

FLWs 1st Dose 56

2nd Dose 888

Precaution Dose 14164

Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 413384

Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 38505



2nd Dose 123322

Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 39497

2nd Dose 376578

Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 6702

2nd Dose 84233

Over 60 years 1st Dose 4514

2nd Dose 53045

Precaution Dose 89888

Cumulative 1st dose administered 502704

Cumulative 2nd dose administered 638568

Precaution Dose 114005

Total 1255277















The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.





