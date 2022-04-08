Rusea Is Back with Another Pop Number ‘Breath’, Offering a Pearl of Genuine Musical Wisdom Through Her Melodious Voice

New York City, New York Apr 7, 2022 (Issuewire.com) – The emerging artist Rusea has made herself clear enough that she is going to be in this music industry for the long run. Just a few weeks back she released her debut number ‘5am’, which was an extremely investing track made by her exquisite musical values. And now Alina Oleinicenco is back with another compelling number ‘Breath’, making it more mature and profound in every way possible. She is working with Quad Recording Studios to release and distribute her tracks. Her musical aura along with her unique musical arrangements has made both of her songs supremely overpowering. Her gritty and catchy tunes will engage more audience easily.

Rusea is from New York City, United States, and has always been passionate about music. Her passion has formed into dedication and her willpower has elevated each of her tracks exceedingly well. Her powerful dedication for music is quite inspiring. Her nominal and simplistic approach toward music-making is something that will take her the long way. The New York female Pop singer is a vivid music lover herself, and this is the reason the music she delivers has the small and detailed musical variations that make a song greater. Her loving and dreamy vibes are absolutely charming and refreshing.

The opening section of the song is extremely dreamy and charming. And her voice with that beautiful accent has made the song even more compelling to witness. The wordplay of the song will charm anyone who is listening to the song even for the first time. The playful ecstatic aura along with the oscillating beats will make that the audience is provided with a gala time. The name ‘Breath’ is completely just in the case of this song, as it feels like a breath of fresh air whenever listened to. Listen to both of her songs on SoundCloud. And follow her on Instagram.

Listen to this track on SoundCloud now:

https://soundcloud.com/user-441464576/breath-04-04-2022









Media Contact







Music Promotion Club



info@musicpromotion.club

https://musicpromotion.club



