PODS® Phoenixand#8239;Makes Home Renovation Projects a Breeze



No matter what your next home improvement project entails, PODS Phoenix can ensure you are supported with a few tricks or tips of the trade.







Create a mood board  Create a mood board of your vision to help stay on track, giving you time to be creative before diving headfirst into your home improvement project.





Clear out and ship out  Declutter your workspace before beginning a renovation project. Have a PODS container placed in your driveway or at a secure storage facility for easier access to your belongings.





Make a checklist  Dont be caught off guard in the middle of your renovation. Create a checklist of all the necessary equipment to complete each project to eliminate any hiccups during the process.





Take it slow  Start small and ease into your project slowly, completing one task at a time. This reduces your workload and takes the added stress out of your new renovation.





Why you can trust PODS to reduce unnecessary tension from any home improvement project:





Accessibility  PODS eliminates trips to and from the storage facility, placing your container in your driveway and picking it up once its filled.





Convenience- PODS does the driving to bring the storage to you, delivering a sturdy, weather-resistant PODS container to your home. When you’re ready, either keep it in your driveway or they pick it up and drive it to their local Storage Center after its loaded.





Storage of Clutter  No time to donate unused items? Store them in a PODS container and move at your own pace.





Flexible Solutions  Storing seasonal items in a PODS container throughout the year helps reduce unnecessary clutter in your home and allows you to swap items out at your convenience.





We can offer our customers support so that making improvements to your home isnt stressful. Being able to offer flexible on-site storage solutions saves homeowners time and money, and can really make home improvement projects a breeze, said Steven Figueroa, Territory Manager PODS® Phoenix. We want you to get the best results out of your home renovations.

