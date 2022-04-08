PODS® Phoenixand#8239;Makes Home Renovation Projects a Breeze

No matter what your next home improvement project entails, PODS Phoenix can ensure you are supported with a few tricks or tips of the trade.
Create a mood board Create a mood board of your vision to help stay on track, giving you time to be creative before diving headfirst into your home improvement project.
Clear out and ship out Declutter your workspace before beginning a renovation project. Have a PODS container placed in your driveway or at a secure storage facility for easier access to your belongings.
Make a checklist Dont be caught off guard in the middle of your renovation. Create a checklist of all the necessary equipment to complete each project to eliminate any hiccups during the process.
Take it slow Start small and ease into your project slowly, completing one task at a time. This reduces your workload and takes the added stress out of your new renovation.
Why you can trust PODS to reduce unnecessary tension from any home improvement project:
Accessibility PODS eliminates trips to and from the storage facility, placing your container in your driveway and picking it up once its filled.
Convenience- PODS does the driving to bring the storage to you, delivering a sturdy, weather-resistant PODS container to your home. When you’re ready, either keep it in your driveway or they pick it up and drive it to their local Storage Center after its loaded.
Storage of Clutter No time to donate unused items? Store them in a PODS container and move at your own pace.
Flexible Solutions Storing seasonal items in a PODS container throughout the year helps reduce unnecessary clutter in your home and allows you to swap items out at your convenience.
We can offer our customers support so that making improvements to your home isnt stressful. Being able to offer flexible on-site storage solutions saves homeowners time and money, and can really make home improvement projects a breeze, said Steven Figueroa, Territory Manager PODS® Phoenix. We want you to get the best results out of your home renovations.
