Nationally Award-Winning Gourmet Food Company, Traverse Bay Farms, Looks to Open Third Retail Store

Traverse Bay Farms, winner of 35+ national food awards, announces it has launched a plan to explore opening a new retail store in the Metro-Detroit region.

Traverse Bay Farms has began the process of evaulating several different cities located around the Metro Detroit region to open a third gourmet food store. The company offers cherry juice concentrate, tart cherry capsules, nationally award-winning fruit and gourmet salsa, dried cherries and more.

According to Andy LaPointe, Director of Marketing, “We currently have two corporate owned retail stores located in Northern Michigan. They are located in Elk Rapids and Bellaire. Both of these communites are year-round tourist destination for a number of vacations from all over Michigan and around the U.S. Many of those visiting our stores has expressed an interest in buying our product locally in the Detroit area. After exploring the idea of expanding to the Detroit area, we are taking the next step to throughly engage the plan of opening a third retail store.”

Today, consumers want to have a number of different options to make purchases. They want to buy online and personally visit their favorite stores, too. In addition to this potentially new store offering to complete line of nationally award-winning products, the new location will also offer a tasting bar, a coffee bar and a selection of grab-n-go deli sandwiches, too.

Mr. LaPointe continued, “Our goal is to offer our store as a place for people from the community to gather.”

About Traverse Bay Farms / Fruit Advantage

Winner of 35+ national food awards at America’s largest and most competitive food competitions. Traverse Bay Farms is the #1 award winning super fruit company in America.

Offering an all-natural line of fruit salsa, fruit barbecue, dried fruit including dried cherries, dried blueberries and more. In addition, Traverse Bay Farms offers cherry juice concentrate and teaches about health benefits of cherry juice.

Fruit Advantage is the sister brand an offers a complete line of condition-specific, fruit-based supplements including tart cherry capsules, blueberry capsules, pomegranate capsules. In addition, Fruit Advantage offers a patented formula combining tart cherries with glucosamine and chondriotin. This one-of-a-kind supplement is called Cherry Prime – Complete Muscle and Joint Complex.