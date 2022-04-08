Computer Resources of America Earns Recognition on the 2022 CRN® Tech Elite 250 List



These solution providers know their customers depend on their training and expertise to help them overcome todays IT challenges and achieve full digital transformation across the enterprise. In order to provide that expert service and care, solution providers must maintain consistently high levels of training and certification from IT vendors and achieve the highest tiers within those vendors partner programs.





Computer Resources of America has been providing SMBs of the New York City Tri-State area with award-winning IT solutions and services that businesses can rely on for 30 years. These solutions optimize productivity, strengthen customer relationships, enhance data sharing, secure business information and operations, and drive profitability. CRA not only provides targeted solutions but can also build a complete technical vision that is scalable for all IT needs.





We are honored to again be on the CRN Tech Elite 250 list. CRA CEO Chico Ramnarayan said. This recognition helps to solidify our mission that we are committed to being a world-class organization. Being on this prestigious list demonstrates our commitment to our valued customers.





About Computer Resources of America



Computer Resources of America is one of the New York Tri-State areas leading IT solutions and consulting companies, offering multiple technology services and solutions that businesses know they can rely on to keep operations running strong and smoothly. They also provide valuable information technology resources free and accessible to all on their website. CRA is headquartered in NYC and is a certified Minority Business Enterprise. For more information on services, solutions, and resources, contact them at www.consultcra.com and get a free evaluation today!

