HOPE Sheds Light presents 100 in 30 campaign to achieve its vision for the future

TOMS RIVER, N.J. – April 5, 2022 – PRLog — The catalyst for its inception was tragedy. The vision for its purpose is recovery. HOPE Sheds Light (HSL), a family-focused non-profit organization that offers education, resources, support and hope to anyone impacted by substance use disorder, has unveiled its 100 in 30 initiative to help expand its services to young people and families in recovery. The nonprofit is calling on 100 individuals, organizations and businesses to join the Circle of HOPE as recurring donors over the next 30 days.

“For as little as $10 a month, you can become a part of our Circle of HOPE,” said Pamela Capaci, CEO of HOPE Sheds Light. “Your commitment will help us make our vision for the future a reality.”

“Join us in being part of the solution,” Capaci continues. “Through your continued support, HOPE Sheds Light will be able to expand its services to young people and families in recovery by offering programming that will effectively end the generational cycle of addiction.”

Recovery from a substance use disorder is defined as a process of improved physical, psychological, and social well-being and health after having suffered from a substance-related condition. “HOPE Sheds Light envisions a modern, repurposed or newly constructed center for recovery,” said Capaci. “This will be a place families and individuals from the recovery community can engage in programs and activities to build their recovery capital, rebuild and reimagine their life purpose.”

To effectuate this, HOPE Sheds Light will implement creative placemaking, a process where community members, artists, arts and culture organizations, community developers and other stakeholders use the arts and cultural strategies to implement community-led change. “This approach aims to increase vibrancy, improve economic conditions, and build capacity among residents to take ownership of their communities,” said Capaci. “Creative placemaking requires partnership across sectors, deeply engages the community and helps to advance local economic, physical, and/or social change, ultimately laying the groundwork for systems change.”

Through the 100 in 30 initiative and other funding, HOPE Sheds Light will be able to create The HOPE Center for Recovery, which will offer wellness classes, mutual aid support services, arts and entertainment, and civic engagement. “The Center will serve as a business incubator for startup health and wellness practitioners, healing, visual and performing artists,” said Capaci. “This will allow companies and ideas to take shape while providing much-needed services to our community.”

As with so many nonprofits, the last two years have been challenging for HOPE Sheds Light and the months ahead present even more obstacles as it continues to address the ongoing health and socioeconomic impact that COVID has had on so many families. “But HSL stands strong, and we will continue to serve anyone in need because that is not only our passion, but our promise to the community,” she said. “Together we will find hope for a future free from substance use disorder.”

