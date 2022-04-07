Hong Kong – Transcript of remarks by CS at media session (with photo/video)

Transcript of remarks by CS at media session (with photo/video) ***************************************************************



Following is the transcript of remarks by the Chief Secretary for Administration, Mr John Lee, at a media session this afternoon (April 6):







This afternoon, I have tendered to the Chief Executive my resignation from the post of the Chief Secretary for Administration of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and requested her to seek the approval of my resignation by the Central People’s Government under Article 48(5) of the Basic Law. I indicate in the letter the reason for my resignation is that if my resignation is approved by the Central People’s Government, I shall plan to prepare to stand for the upcoming Chief Executive Election.







I thank Chief Executive Carrie Lam for appointing me as the Secretary for Security in July 2017 and as Chief Secretary for Administration in June 2021. I thank all members of the politically appointed team for the teamwork and co-operation. I would also like to thank members of the Legislative Council, government boards and committees, organisations, institutions and groups with whom I have worked.







I thank the people of Hong Kong. Having been in the Government for over 40 years to serve the people of Hong Kong is a glory. I would also like to make use of this opportunity to thank all members of the civil service with whom we have worked together over the long years.







I shall now begin my leave. If the Central People’s Government approves my resignation, I shall inform you of my next move in details.







Thank you.







(Please also refer to the Chinese portion of the transcript.)

