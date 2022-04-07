​​​​​​​Donate-a-Pension Programme





To extend the benefits of Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan (PM-SYM) pension scheme to the unorganized workers, the Government has taken Donate-a-Pension initiative recently under which people/employers can donate the premium contribution for their immediate support staff such as domestic workers, drivers, helpers, care givers, nurses, in their household or establishment or any other eligible unorganized workers in the age group of 18-40 years so as to provide them old age protection through PM-SYM pension scheme. The donor can pay minimum of one year’s contribution. The donation amount for a year amounts to minimum Rs 660/ and maximum uptoRs 2400/- depending on the age of the beneficiary. The people/employers can donate on https://maandhan.in/ or by visiting the nearest Common Service Centre. As on 31st March, 2022, around 100 people/employers have come forward to donate the premium contribution through Donate-a-Pension module for their staffs to extend them the benefits of PM-SYM pension scheme.





This information was given by the Minister of State for Labour & Employment, Shri Rameswar Teli in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.









******





BY/IG









(Release ID: 1814555)

Visitor Counter : 289

























