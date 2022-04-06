RASHTRIYA GOKUL Gram Mission

Under Rashtriya Gokul Mission funds have been released for setting up of 16 Gokul Grams as Integrated Indigenous Cattle Development Centres with the aim of conservation and development of indigenous bovine breeds in a scientific and holistic manner. The objectives of Gokul Gram are as under:-









To promote indigenous cattle rearing and conservation in a scientific manner. To enhance productivity of indigenous breeds and increase economic returns from animal products in a sustainable manner. To propagate high genetic merit bulls of indigenous breeds. To encourage appropriate technology for use of Draught Animal Power. To provide balanced nutrition and integrated animal health care. To optimize modern Farm Management practices and promote Common Resource Management. To promote Green Power and Eco technology.









The details of the Gokul Grams set up in various States, State-wise including in the State of Maharashtra is given at Annexure I. No proposal has been received from the State Government of Odisha for establishment of Gokul Grams.









Funds released under Rashtriya Gokul Mission during the last three years and current year, State wise is given at Annexure-II









The following facilities have been provided in the Integrated Indigenous Cattle Centres- Gokul Grams: i) cow and calf sheds; ii) Bio Gas Plant; ii) Agricultural equipments;





iii) Urine distillation plant; iv) Compost and Vermicompost pits; v) semen and liquid nitrogen and other essential infrastructure .









The Integrated Indigenous Cattle Centres-Gokul Grams has been made viable and sustainable through sale of milk, value added milk products, sale of high genetic merit stock of indigenous breeds produced at Gokul Grams in the form of bulls, heifers and calves to farmers, breeders and Institutions etc.









This information was given by the Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, SHRI PARSHOTTAM RUPALA in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.









