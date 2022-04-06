Curtain-raiser programme to promote and popularise the two-day Conference and Exhibition on the National Calendar held in Guwahati today





On occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, a two-day Conference and Exhibition on the National Calendar of India has been scheduled on April 22-23, 2022 (Vaisakh 2 & 3, 1944) at Ujjain and Dongla, Madhya Pradesh (a place on the tropic of Cancer).





Ministry of Culture, Department of Science and Technology, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, Madhya Pradesh Council of Science and Technology and many other scientific organisations like IUCAA, IIA, Vikram University Ujjain, IIT Indore, etc., and social scientific organisations like Vijnana Bharati, Rashtriya Dindarshika Prachar Manch, are organising the conference.





To promote and popularise the conference, one of many curtain-raisers programme was conducted today, at Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, Assam.





Shri Keshab Mahanta, Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Science and Technology, Information & Technology Departments in Government of Assam was the chief guest of the event. The opening remarks were given by Shri Jayant Sahasrabudhe, National Organising Secretary, Vijnana Bharati. Prof. T.G. Sitharam, Director IIT Guwahati chaired the event. Dr. Arup Kumar Misra, Chairman, Pollution Control Board, Assam and Dr. Asish Kumar Mukharjee, Director, Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology, Guwahati were the guests of honor in the programme. Dr. Arvind C. Ranade, Scientist ‘F’, VigyanPrasar; Shri Rahul Ausekar, Rashtriya Dindarshika PrasarManch, Aurangabad, Maharashtra; Dr.Parimal Chandra Bhattacharjee, President, North East Science Movement, Assam (VIBHA Chapter); Dr. U.S. Dixit, CIKS, Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati also graced the occasion.





‘Indian National Calendar’, is a scientific expression of India’s identity and was adopted constitutionally by our parliament in 1957. This was an obvious gesture of restoring our identity soon after gaining independence. However, it has remained unnoticed in the people’s psyche, regrettably.





One can also do online registrations for participation in this event, on the website created http://bharatcalendar.in. Selected participants will be given an opportunity to join the conference at Ujjain. An Expo related to the same, lectures, panel discussion and observation sessions will be the part of this conference. The Programme was also livestreamed on the officials handles of Vijnana Bharati social media platforms such:





www.youtube.com/c/VijnanaBharatiOfficial, www.facebook.com/VIBHAIndia.org,& www.twitter.com/Vibha_india.





****





NB/SK









(Release ID: 1814189)

Visitor Counter : 274











Read this release in:







Hindi













