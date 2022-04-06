COVID – 19 Vaccination Update – Day 446

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 185.18 Crore (1,85,18,47,954) today. More than 13 lakh (13,14,615) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. More than 2.03 Crore (2,03,64,082) vaccine doses have been administered to 12-14 years age group so far. More than 2.38 Crore (2,38,96,057) Precaution Doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries (HCWs, FLWs and Over 60 years) for COVID vaccination have been administered so far. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.




The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:

























Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs

1st Dose

10403948

2nd Dose

10003324

Precaution Dose

4506173

FLWs

1st Dose

18413665

2nd Dose

17517199

Precaution Dose

6958578

Age Group 12-14 years

1st Dose

20364082

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

57486063

2nd Dose

39021232

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

554899836

2nd Dose

468544414

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

202797106

2nd Dose

185920533

Over 60 years

1st Dose

126774604

2nd Dose

115805891

Precaution Dose

12431306

Cumulative 1st dose administered

991139304

Cumulative 2nd dose administered

836812593

Precaution Dose

23896057

Total

1851847954




Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:

























Date: 6th April, 2022 (446th Day)

HCWs

1st Dose

38

2nd Dose

465

Precaution Dose

6923

FLWs

1st Dose

43

2nd Dose

972

Precaution Dose

11160

Age Group 12-14 years

1st Dose

492124

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

41819

2nd Dose

128608

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

35751

2nd Dose

363303

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

5251

2nd Dose

75420

Over 60 years

1st Dose

4194

2nd Dose

48320

Precaution Dose

100224

Cumulative 1st dose administered

579220

Cumulative 2nd dose administered

617088

Precaution Dose

118307

Total

1314615




The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.


