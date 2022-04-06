COVID – 19 Vaccination Update – Day 446





India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 185.18 Crore (1,85,18,47,954) today. More than 13 lakh (13,14,615) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. More than 2.03 Crore (2,03,64,082) vaccine doses have been administered to 12-14 years age group so far. More than 2.38 Crore (2,38,96,057) Precaution Doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries (HCWs, FLWs and Over 60 years) for COVID vaccination have been administered so far. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.









The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:





Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs 1st Dose 10403948

2nd Dose 10003324

Precaution Dose 4506173

FLWs 1st Dose 18413665

2nd Dose 17517199

Precaution Dose 6958578

Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 20364082

Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 57486063



2nd Dose 39021232

Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 554899836

2nd Dose 468544414

Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 202797106

2nd Dose 185920533

Over 60 years 1st Dose 126774604

2nd Dose 115805891

Precaution Dose 12431306

Cumulative 1st dose administered 991139304

Cumulative 2nd dose administered 836812593

Precaution Dose 23896057

Total 1851847954















Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:





Date: 6th April, 2022 (446th Day)

HCWs 1st Dose 38

2nd Dose 465

Precaution Dose 6923

FLWs 1st Dose 43

2nd Dose 972

Precaution Dose 11160

Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 492124

Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 41819



2nd Dose 128608

Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 35751

2nd Dose 363303

Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 5251

2nd Dose 75420

Over 60 years 1st Dose 4194

2nd Dose 48320

Precaution Dose 100224

Cumulative 1st dose administered 579220

Cumulative 2nd dose administered 617088

Precaution Dose 118307

Total 1314615















The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.





