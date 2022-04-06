‘Autowriterpro’ offers A “Business Plans Generator Tool” To Help Businesses Stay on Track

The US leads in the business startup market with over 63,703 new businesses each year. While the number of new startups each year is huge, only some of them last till the 10th year. According to SBA (Small Business Administration), 90% of the startups fail, of which 21.5% fail in 1st year, 30% in 2nd year, whereas 50% and 70% fail in 5th and 10th year, respectively.

This alarming rate of failure is owing to many factors, including the wrong market, dearth of research, lack of financial aid, and ineffective marketing, to name a few. Autowriterpro –content creation and marketing platform, has extended its support for small and medium enterprises and startups with its business plan generator tool.

Keeping in mind the significance of a well-researched and well-drafted business plan, the online creation platform comes up with tech-savvy and customized business plans for well-established businesses and startups.

The CEO of Autowriterpro said, “Many people have great ideas and faculty to initiate business, but they fail because they lack resources. With our business plan generator, they get error-free and super-efficient business plans. These plans reflect an extremely professional touch and can impress even hard-to-crack investors. With customization, our clients can add a touch of personality to their plans and remain on track.”

Autowriterpro has been operating in the market to encourage people to tap into their entrepreneurial skills. Their business plans generator supports many business owners to visualize their dreams through a relevant and well-researched business plan.

The designs of business plans are customizable and allow entrepreneurs and creative people to translate their ideas into a concrete, profitable reality. The business plan generator has unique designs to set a business apart. Moreover, the efficiency that this tool offers can win over any investor.

