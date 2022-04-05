“Concussion: Traumatic Brain Injury from Head to Tail” by Kester J Nedd DO, will feature in LA Times Festival of Books 2022

Kester Nedd explains to readers the feeling of having a concussion or traumatic brain injury.

Concussion: Traumatic Brain Injury from Head to Tail by Kester J Nedd, DO, will be displayed at the Los Angeles Times Festival of books on April 23-24, 2022, at the University of Southern California campus, Los Angeles, CA.





There are over 50 million people worldwide who suffer from a concussion or traumatic brain injury (TBI) each year, a condition that is frequently misdiagnosed and treated. The world has only recently become aware of the severity of this problem and the tremendous disruption it produces in human society. Because of this, clinicians and patients cannot wait any longer for answers to basic questions about appropriately assessing and treating concussions and traumatic brain injuries.





In this book, Dr. Kester Nedd, a renowned neurologist, introduces the Brain Hierarchical Evaluation and Treatment (BHET) approach, an innovative means of evaluating and treating persons. The BHET method emphasizes how the injury affects brain order and how the brain adapts during the recovery process.





Dr. Nedd explains the life-changing effects of this disorder on a persons well-being and ability to function in everyday life through real patient experiences while also providing answers to the many unanswered issues.





This groundbreaking work illustrates how the brain is the universes most essential processor, defining who people are and how others see them. However, the human brain can be harmed or destroyed by external factors in an instant, no matter how well organized it is.





Learn more about how DO Nedd uses the BHET method for patients by grabbing a copy of Dr. Kester J Nedds Concussion: Traumatic Brain Injury from Head to Tail and visit the upcoming LA Times Festival of Books 2022.





Concussion: Traumatic Brain Injury from Head to Trail



Author | Kester J Nedd DO



Genre | Health / Neuroscience



Publisher | Archway Publishing



Published date | July 10, 2020





Author



Dr. Nedd is a Board-Certified Neurologist with subspecialty training in Neurological Rehabilitation and Neuro-trauma. He currently serves as the Managing Partner of Design Neuroscience Center, a comprehensive brain injury center involved in the evaluation and treatment of individuals with traumatic brain injury and other neurological disorders. For 25 years, Dr. Nedd served as the Medical Director of Neurological Rehabilitation and Medical Neuro-trauma at Jackson Memorial Hospitals Ryder Trauma Center. He was also an Associate Professor of Neurology and served as Medical Director of the Sports Concussion Program at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine until May 2020.



Dr. Nedd completed his medical training at the Kansas City University of Bioscience and Medicine. He received his postgraduate Neurology and Neurological Rehabilitation training at the University of Miami – Jackson Memorial Health System.





As one of the top specialists in treating concussion and TBI, Dr. Kester Nedds approach is transformative. He developed the Brain Hierarchical Evaluation and Treatment (BHET) method, emphasizing a multidimensional over linear approach. The BHET method considers the hierarchical organization of the brain and how this order is impacted by injury and the recovery process.