New National Political Party: Unicorn Party

On Wednesday, March 23, 2022, the eleven founding members of the Unicorn Party met to vote on the formation of a new national party in the United States. During the meeting, founding members voted to nominate Jasmine Sherman for presidential candidate and Jared Budlong for Alabama Governor.

The Unicorn Party is an independent political party that is directly focused on the equity and inclusion of the people. “Uni” is Latin for “one,” which is meant to echo the tone of solidarity and is demonstrated by the mythical creature’s single horn. Inclusion has been the position through the formation of this party. The nature of this project is inclusive and promotes dignity and welfare for all who reside within our country. It was founded based on the idea that we will stand as a united front as we work together harmoniously to create equality for everyone. The unicorn’s single horn is a symbolic reminder that we can work towards one common goal. America has long since gone without a human rights centered political party, and we are it.

“I am so tired of going along to get along. I am so tired of being held back by everyone else’s fears. As a marginalized member of this society, it’s not OK for us to continue waiting for non-marginalized people to be brave enough to take the steps we need to get us the change that we need,” said Jasmine Sherman. “This party was started to address the systemic issues that we see every day in this nation. It is time for us to be the change we are tired of waiting for.”

For more information about the Unicorn Party, please visit unitedandfierce.com or email official@unitedandfirece.com.

Contact:

Emma Brescia, Communications Director

emma@fatsocialist.com