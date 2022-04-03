Jorie Healthcare Partners LLC, Expands Its Global Operations With A New Deliver Center Out Of Noida, India. Chicago, IL. March 31st 2022



The 110,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art Center is designed and equipped to house over 1,200 employees and will support the company’s existing global operations in India with presence in 2 major cities now (Chandigarh and Noida). Located in the Okaya Business Center campus which houses many Fortune 500 companies and hosts new-age amenities related to the safety, security, lifestyle and overall wellbeing of employees. The new facility will complement its existing onshore central billing operations (CBO) out of Chicago, IL.





Jatin Malhotra, Vice President Technology, Jorie Healthcare said, The city of Noida has a special place in the U.S Healthcare Global Technology space that is further accompanied by the vast talent pool and is soon becoming a preferred destination for U.S Healthcare and I.T solution providers. This Center will focus on delivering Healthcare RCM & A.I. RPA Technology to our global clients.





Our investment in the high-end Noida facility reflects Jorie continued commitment to our esteemed clients in providing them with qualified healthcare professionals. As one of the leading Revenue Cycle Management and RPA Technology solutions provider, it is imperative upon Jorie to set and maintain the high quality and compliance standards needed by our clients in today’s economic environment, commented Anita Singh, CEO, Jorie Healthcare Partners LLC.





