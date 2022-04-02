Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah addressed the Karnataka Co-operative Conference as the Chief Guest at Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka today





The Union Minister for Home and Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, addressed the Karnataka Cooperative Conference as the Chief Guest at Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka today. Shri Amit Shah launched the logo of “Nandini Ksheera Samurdhi Sahakar Bank” and virtual inauguration of Souharda Sahakari Soudha. Many dignitaries including Union Minister Shri Pralhad Joshi and Chief Minister of Karnataka Shri Basavaraj Bommai were present.









In his address, the Union Home and Cooperation Minister said that wherever the cooperative movement in the country does well and is strong, it yields results and Karnataka comes in the top category in some such states. The cooperative movement of Karnataka is considered to be one of the oldest in the country. It is said that India’s first cooperative society was established in 1905 in a village in Gadag district of Karnataka and this movement was started by persons such as Gandhiji, Sardar Patel, Dr. Tribhuvan Das Patel and Gadgil of Maharashtra. These person worked to make the movement strong. Today, the cooperative movement stands proudly before the cooperative movements in the world. Looking back on this journey that started in 1905, a milk cooperative, called Amul, with a turnover of Rs.60,000 crore is there. A small organization formed by women is today exporting the brand of Lijjat Papad to 35 countries. IFFCO and KRIBHCO are both co-operatives, and are one of the largest fertilizer factories in the world. Now Nandini’s logo has been released and Nandini is also the main cooperative organization in Karnataka reaching 17,000 crore.













Shri Amit Shah said that cooperatives have not only worked to strengthen agricultural activities, rural activities and rural development, but has also worked to give impetus to our economy. This not only gave impetus to the economy, but the cooperative movement has worked to increase the income of the poor, by distributing profits equally among all. There is huge potential for the cooperative movement in the days ahead, but there are some challenges as well. If we do not face these challenges then we will not be able to hand over the cooperative movement to future generations.









The Union Home and Cooperation Minister said that this year is the year of the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. The Prime Ministe, Shri Narendra Modi has decided that during the year of Amrit Mahotsav of Independence upto the Centenary year of independence, from 75th year to 100th year, the nation will celebrate this period as Amrit Kaal. This is the year of making a resolution and till the Centenary of Independence will be the period of fulfilment of this resolution. The people of India will have to make resolutions in every field. Karnataka’s cooperative movement is one of the successful cooperative movements of the nation and cooperative workers of Karnataka also have to take a pledge that when the country celebrates its 100th Year of Independence, at that time the role of cooperatives in every village of Karnataka, will be transparent, They willl make it dependable and will also make the cooperative movement mandatory in poverty alleviation and agriculture and rural development. If we decide on this, I am sure that when the Centenary of Independence is celebrated, we will find that cooperative movement of Karnataka is mentioned in golden letters.









Shri Amit Shah said that the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, has placed the mission of creating prosperity through cooperatives. Shri Modi has made efforts to double the income of farmers, which includes FPOs, strengthening PACS, formation of the Ministry of Cooperation, strengthening fisheries and milk production. Shri Modi has put forward many measures to double the income of farmers. As the first ever minister of cooperation, I feel that the cooperative movement has a big role to play in achieving these targets.









The Union Minister for Cooperation said that today the virtual inauguration of the Karnataka State Soudharra Federation Cooperative Limited has taken place. This harmonious cooperative movement is a movement began to bring transparency in cooperatives and minimize government interference in cooperatives. Today, there are more than 5,000 societies with 62 lakh members and Souhardra has about Rs. 1,000 crore of share capital. This shows that when credibility increases, people can support the cooperative movement.









Shri Shah said that the logo of Nandini Ksheera Samurdhi Sahakari Bank has also been launched today. Only Karnataka has worked to create a separate bank for milk markets. Shri Modi has decided to give credit cards to milk producers and now Nandini Ksheera Samurdhi Sahakari Bank will give credit cards to all milk producers and provide an opportunity to livestock farmers to join them. This is a scheme the Government of India, take it forward and you can take this scheme forward through this bank to make all the livestock farmers self-reliant. There are many objectives of this bank. It will finance dairy development and processing activities at low interest rates, provide loans for both infrastructure and working capital and will also aid in the overall development of milk producers.













The Union Home and Cooperation Minister said that the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, took the decision to create a separate Ministry of Cooperation in the year of the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. For many years, there was a demand from cooperatives that the Government of India should have a separate Ministry of Cooperation and that it should not be a part of the Agriculture Ministry. By accepting this requirement Shri Modi has supported the cooperative movement. The Ministry of Cooperation will now exclusively take care of the cooperative sector and it is a matter of pride for me that I have also been given the distinction of becoming the first cooperation minister. He said that since 1958, recommendations of many committees remained pending, we have removed the dust which had accumulated in files. Within six months, the Government of India will be convening a conference of all cooperative ministers to being a radical change in the cooperative sector.









Shri Amit Shah said transparency has to be brought into the cooperative sector, its credibility increased, corruption that has infiltrated in the sector should be stopped, transparency must be brought into the election process in cooperatives, recruitment must be made transparent and so also procurement. Also, in the coming days, the Government of India is going to approve the use of GeM for cooperatives as well. Through this, when cooperatives buy, then corruption will be zero, they will buy from the one who sells the cheapest online. But we have to bring all these things to the cooperative sector as part of self-discipline.









The Union Home and Cooperation Minister said that this year the Union Finance Minister of has announced a budget of more than Rs.900 crore for the Ministry of Cooperation. Many income tax concessions for small cooperatives and benefits of about Rs. 8,000 crore for cooperative sugar mills have been announced by Shri Modi in this budget through taxation measures. In the era of the Internet, the Government of India has also decided that there will be complete computerization of 60,000 PACS. PACS, District Cooperative Banks, State Cooperative Banks and NABARD, all four will run on the basis of the same software for agriculture credit and this software will be available in all Indian languages ​. Thereafter, the Ministry also wants to send a few legal reform suggestions to state governments for the revival those PACs which have gone into liquidation. We have allocated Rs. 55 crore for cooperative education and the Government of India is going to create a corpus for cooperative loan guarantees as well. The Ministry of Cooperation, Government of India is also working under the leadership of Shri Modi for creating a national cooperative database. We have also made good progress in the direction of establishing a cooperative university and we are also going to place a new cooperative policy before the cooperative sector before the end of 2023. He said Shri Modi has provided many facilities to create a conducive environment and now it is the responsibility of the cooperative sector. Cooperative sector workers have to come forward to enhance the credibility of the sector.













Shri Amit Shah said Ministry of Cooperation has divided the country into three parts. Developed states from the cooperative point of view, developing states from cooperative point of view and under developed states from cooperative point of view. By having a different strategy for these three parts, the Government is committed to take the cooperative movement to every village. I am sure that the cooperative movement in Karnataka will take this as a challenge and it will reach every village in of the state. He said today I want to convey that many people make fun of the cooperative movement. Those who make fun of the movement, call it outdated. Therefore, I want to place some figures before all of you. The cooperative sector provides 25 percent of the agricultural credit given in the country, 35 percent of fertilizer is distributed by the cooperative sector, 25 percent of fertilizer production, 31 percent of sugar production, 29 percent of milk production, more than 16 percent of milk is procured by the cooperative sector, more than 15 percent of wheat is procured by the cooperative sector and more than 20 percent of paddy is procured by the sector and business generated through fisheries is more than 21percent. We all should set new goals in all these areas and strategies should be formulated at the state and country level to achieve these new goals.





