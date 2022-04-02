PaySprint, a Leading Fintech Venture Focussed on Next Gen Digital Banking Wins the “Best Fintech Start-up” Award at the FinTech India Innovation Awards 2022

PaySprint, a Leading Fintech Venture Focussed on Next Gen Digital Banking Wins the “Best Fintech Start-up” Award at the FinTech India Innovation Awards 2022

PaySprint is pioneering strong partnerships with the banking ecosystem to provide Unified Open API Platform that would transform how Bharat transacts

FinTech India Innovation Awards Celebrates Outstanding FinTech Technologies, Products and Companies in India

PaySprint, a Fintech venture focussed on Next Gen Digital Banking Solutions, offering a Unified Open API Platform, today announced that it has been named as the winner of the “Best Fintech Start-up“ award in the annual FinTech India Innovation Awards 2022.

The annual FinTech India Innovation Awards 2022 is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from India in a range of categories, including best fintech leader, start-up, company, Best Use of AI in FinTech, FinTech Product of the Year and many more. FinTech sector has the potential to change the ways businesses function and make the dream of digital India materialize in the best possible way. FinTech India Innovation Awards recognizes and felicitates innovations and emerging technologies disrupting the financial sector.

“Being recognised as the best fintech start-up in India is a proud achievement, and a validation of our vision to Empower millions of Indians to transact thru Digital Banking. It is estimated that in the next 8 to 10 years India will completely transform from a branch banking to Digital banking and PaySprint will play a critical role in this transformation journey. Moreover, India today supports disruptive transformation and leads the world in embracing new technologies that elevate business performance and people especially in the fintech space”, S.Anand added

About PaySprint

PaySprint is a Fintech venture focussed on Next Gen Digital Banking Solutions, offering a Unified Open API Platform. PaySprint works closely with various banks to bring in Digital banking solutions to the end consumer. Banks will continue to be the custodian of the customer and of the various banking products and services, while PaySprint will create larger consumer adoption, interface and delight.

The Year 2020 saw India and Bharat coming to age on digital payments both on payments and acceptance. This has been purely been possible through JAM – JanDhan Accounts, Aadhar & Mobile / smartphone penetration. Keeping the above 3 as core and the need for better, faster & easier technological solutions, S Anand, CEO and co-founder launched PaySprint in 2020.