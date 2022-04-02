Each One, Teach One with The Queen’s Collection. Trendy and Impactful Fashion.

The Queen’s Collection is glad to announce their entry into the fashion industry. The new edition is made for those who require a simple, yet sophisticated touch to their every day outfit. Versatility is one of the key aspects of The Queen’s Collection. These uniquely designed T-shirts are made to dress up, or dressed down, as well as being a staple in any closet.

The Queen’s Collection is an online clothing store that caters to a diverse group of consumers in the USA. Their aim is to creat meaningful impact in the Black and Brown communities. “The Queen’s Collection is not your average Company,” said founder, Kendra C. Harvey, “The Queen’s Collection is passionate about self development and having a means to do so. That said, shelter, food, and clothing are some of the basic necessities, yet so many have limited access to one or all of them. It is for that reason, it’s important for me to use my skills and abilities to make a change in the community that I represent.” A portion of The Queen’s Collection will go toward the development of low income housing and financial education programs in the black and brown communities. In addition, The Queen’s Collection will use personal development and education as a platform for the purpose of creating more educated players in the game called life.

The online retail store sells a wide variety of T-shirts, T-shirt dresses, and various accessories for both men and women. The online store accepts payments through various methods ranging from PayPal, Apple Pay, Google pay, and Afterpay.

queenatheart.co

@qscoll on Instagram and TikTok

@qu.coll on Facebook