boAt partners with 4 IPL teams

As its official audio and wearable partner, boAt has teamed with four T20 teams: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Titans, and Punjab Kings. BoAt has also renewed their association with the Kolkata Knight Riders, and will remain their official audio partner for the remainder of the season.

It will be the first time since 2011 that ten teams will compete for the world’s most coveted T20 trophy. The addition of two new teams, the Lucknow Supergiants and Gujarat Titans, for a combined sum of nearly USD 1.7 billion, demonstrates that the IPL brand continues to grow.

With the COVID situation in the country under control, the board’s top brass can relax, and after a two-year hiatus, the IPL is scheduled to return to India in its full this season, with at least 25% capacity crowds allowed in stadiums. With the addition of new clubs, the number of games has been expanded to 74 from 60, extending the IPL window to nearly two months.

Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Mayank Agarwal, and KL Rahul, the brand’s very own boAtheads (brand ambassadors), will also be participating with their respective sides. The boAt logo will also be present and shown on the helmets and team caps of Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, as it was last season.

The company will be exhibiting a 360-degree campaign #MoveOfChampions throughout the season to further establish its presence. The ad will highlight the brand’s love for cricket as well as winning moments. The brand wants to showcase high-octane moments when every action counts and determines whether you win or lose. The ad tries to capture and show ‘The Champions’ true thought and attitude.