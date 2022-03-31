Tate & Lyle to acquire leading dietary fibre business in China

London, UK – WEBWIRE – Thursday, March 31, 2022







This Announcement Relates to the Disclosure of Information That Qualified or May Have Qualified as Inside Information Within the Meaning of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as It Forms Part of Domestic Law in the United Kingdom by Virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018





Tate & Lyle PLC (Tate & Lyle), a leading global provider of food and beverage ingredients and solutions, announces that it has signed an agreement to acquire Quantum Hi-Tech (Guangdong) Biological Co., Ltd (Quantum), a leading prebiotic dietary fibre business in China from ChemPartner Pharmatech Co., Ltd (ChemPartner) for a total consideration of US$237 million.





Key highlights:

Fully aligned to strategy to become growth-focused food and beverage solutions business

Strengthens position as a leading global player in fast-growing global dietary fibres market

Adds new, speciality and complementary products to portfolio

Brings strong R&D expertise with proprietary manufacturing processes and technologies

Strengthens fortification platform and enhances integrated solutions capabilities

Significantly extends presence and customer offering in China and Asia

Expected to be accretive to revenue growth and EBITDA margin in first year of ownership

Completion expected in the second quarter of 2022 calendar year.





Quantum engages in the research, development, production and sale of fructo-oligosaccharides (FOS) and galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS). Together, FOS (from sucrose) and GOS (from milk sugar/lactose) represent around 25%2 of the global dietary fibres market which is forecast to grow at around 6% per annum3. In China, which currently represents the majority of Quantums sales, the FOS and GOS market is forecast to grow at around 10% per annum3.





The acquisition of Quantum significantly strengthens Tate & Lyles position as a leading global player in dietary fibres, bringing a high-quality portfolio of speciality fibres, strong R&D capabilities and proprietary manufacturing processes and technologies. The acquisition expands Tate & Lyles ability to provide added-fibre solutions for its customers across a range of categories including dairy, beverages, bakery and nutrition (including infant nutrition), and to meet growing consumer interest in gut health. It also significantly expands Tate & Lyles presence in China and Asia, and extends its capabilities to create solutions across food and drink utilising its leading speciality ingredient portfolio.





The transaction is subject to approval by the shareholders of ChemPartner, a public company listed in China, of which Quantum is a wholly-owned subsidiary. At completion, consideration4 will be paid in cash for 100% of the equity interests in Quantum. For the 11 months ended 30 November 2021, Quantum generated revenue of US$46 million and EBITDA of US$14 million5. The acquisition is expected to be accretive to revenue growth and EBITDA margin for Tate & Lyle in the first year of ownership.





Quantum produces its range of FOS and GOS fibres at its production site in Guangdong Province, Southern China. The management team of Quantum will join Tate & Lyle at completion. Closing of the transaction is expected to occur in the second quarter of calendar year 2022.





Nick Hampton, Chief Executive at Tate & Lyle, said:



We are delighted to announce the agreement to acquire Quantum, a leader in prebiotic dietary fibres and a business recognised for its high-quality ingredients and solutions. This acquisition significantly strengthens our fortification capabilities and expands our customer offering in key food and drink categories. FOS and GOS are highly complementary to our existing fibre portfolio and will enable us to offer a broader range of solutions to our customers. The acquisition is also very much in line with our purpose to support healthy living by improving gut health, and driving sugar and calorie reduction and fibre fortification for consumers across the world.





Mr. Zeng Xianwei, Chairman of the Board of ChemPartner, said:



We are proud of the Quantum business we have built over the last 20 years, providing high-quality products to support healthier living for people across China and beyond. Tate & Lyle, with its global customer reach, strong focus on R&D, and strong fibre portfolio, is the ideal company to take Quantum on the next stage of its development. I wish them and the management team at Quantum success in the future.





Notes to Editors





1. Tate & Lyle already offers a broad selection of soluble fibre solutions, such as its PROMITOR® Soluble Fibre and STALITE® Polydextrose, with distinctive benefits for many food and beverage categories. These enable sugar and calorie reduction as well as fibre fortification, helping to support healthier lifestyles and provide nutritional benefits, while maintaining great taste.



2. Company analysis from sources including Maia Research Global Short Chain Fructo-oligosaccharides Market Research Report 2021



3. Volume growth (2021 – 2026); Company analysis including Maia Research Global Short Chain Fructo-oligosaccharides Market Research Report 2021



4. Consideration is on a cash-free, debt-free basis, and subject to customary working capital adjustments



5. Depreciation and amortisation charges together for the 11 months ended 30 November 2021 were US$2 million



6. As at 30 November 2021, the gross assets of Quantum were US$41 million.



7. On a pro forma 12 months basis, calculated by extrapolating the financial information for the 11 months to 30 November 2021, Quantum has annual revenue of US$50 million and EBITDA of US$15 million.





About Tate & Lyle:



Tate & Lyle PLC is a leading global provider of food and beverage ingredients and solutions. Supported by our 160-year history of ingredient innovation, we partner with customers to provide consumers with healthier and tastier choices when they eat and drink. We are proud that millions of people around the world consume products containing our ingredients every day.





Through our expertise in sweetening, mouthfeel and fibre fortification, our Food & Beverage Solutions business develops solutions which reduce sugar, calories and fat, add fibre, and provide texture and stability in categories including beverages, dairy, bakery, soups, sauces and dressings. Our Primary Products business produces nutritive sweeteners, industrial starches used in paper and packaging, acidulants and products used for animal nutrition.





We have around 4,400 employees working in more than 60 locations across 30 countries. Tate & Lyles purpose is Improving Lives for Generations and through our purpose we believe we can successfully grow our business and have a positive impact on society. We live our purpose in three ways, by supporting healthy living, building thriving communities and caring for our planet.





Tate & Lyle is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TATE.L. American Depositary Receipts trade under TATYY. In the year to 31 March 2021, Tate & Lyle sales totalled £2.8 billion. For more information, please visit https://www.tateandlyle.com or follow Tate & Lyle on Twitter, Linkedin or Facebook.