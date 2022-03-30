Sale of Electoral Bonds at Authorized Branches of State Bank of India (SBI)

Mar 30, 2022 | Business


Sale of Electoral Bonds at Authorized Branches of State Bank of India (SBI)




Government of India has notified the Electoral Bond Scheme 2018 vide Gazette Notification No. 20 dated 02nd January 2018. As per provisions of the Scheme, Electoral Bonds may be purchased by a person (as defined in item No. 2 (d) of Gazette Notification), who is a citizen of India or incorporated or established in India. A person being an individual can buy Electoral Bonds, either singly or jointly with other individuals. Only the Political Parties registered under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 (43 of 1951) and which secured not less than one per cent of the votes polled in the last General Election to the House of the People or the Legislative Assembly of the State, shall be eligible to receive the Electoral Bonds. The Electoral Bonds shall be encashed by an eligible Political Party only through a Bank account with the Authorized Bank.

State Bank of India (SBI), in the XXth  Phase of sale, has been authorised to issue and encash Electoral Bonds through its 29 Authorized Branches ( as per list enclosed)  w.e.f. 01.04.2022 to 10.04.2022.

The Electoral Bonds shall be valid for fifteen calendar days from the date of issue and no payment shall be made to any payee Political Party if the Electoral Bond is deposited after expiry of the validity period. The Electoral Bond deposited by an eligible Political Party in its account shall be credited on the same day. 

































Sl. No.

State/UT

Name of the Branch & Address

Branch Code No.

  1.  

Delhi

Delhi Main Branch


11, Parliament Street,


New Delhi – 110001

00691

  1.  

Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh

Chandigarh Main Branch


SCO 43-48, Banking Square, Sector-17B, Chandigarh, Distt: Chandigarh


State: Chandigarh, Pin : 160017

00628

  1.  

Himachal Pradesh

Shimla Main Branch


Near Kali Bari Temple, The Mall, Shimla, District : Shimla


State: Himachal Pradesh,


Pin : 171003

00718

  1.  

Jammu and Kashmir

Badami Bagh (Srinagar) Branch


Badami Bagh


Cantonment, Srinagar, Kashmir


Dist : Badgam,


State: Jammu & Kashmir


Pin : 190001

02295

  1.  

Uttarakhand

Dehra Dun Main Branch


4, Convent Road, Dehradun Uttarakhand, District : Dehradun


State: Uttarakhand Pin : 248001

00630

  1.  

Gujarat, Dadar & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu

Gandhinagar Branch, I Floor, Zonal Office Sector


10 B Gandhinagar


Distt: Gandhinagar,


State : Gujarat Pin:382010.

01355

  1.  

Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal Main Branch T.T.Nagar,Bhopal-462003, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh,


District : Bhopal,


State: Madhya Pradesh,


Pin : 462003

01308

  1.  

Chhattisgarh

Raipur Main Branch


P.B.NO.29/61,


Jaistambh Chowk, Raipur,


District : Raipur


State : Chhatisgarh Pin: 492001

00461

  1.  

Rajasthan

Jaipur Main Branch


P.B.No.72, Sanganeri Gate


Jaipur, Rajasthan District: Jaipur, State: Rajasthan.


Pin : 302003

00656

  1.  

Maharashtra

Mumbai Main Branch


Mumbai Samachar Marg


Horniman Circle, Fort, Mumbai, Maharashtra   Pin: 400001

00300

  1.  

Goa,


Lakshadweep

Panaji Branch


Opp : Hotel Mandovi, Dayanand,


Dayanand Bandodkar Marg,


Panaji, Goa.


District : North Goa,


State : Goa, Pin: 403001

00509

  1.  

Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow Main Branch


Tarawali Kothi, Motimahal Marg, Hazratganj, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh


District :Lucknow,


State: Uttar Pradesh


Pin : 226001

00125

  1.  

Odisha

Bhubaneswar Main Branch


P.B.NO.14, Bhubaneswar


Bhubaneswar


District : Khurda


State: Odisha, Pin : 751001

00041

  1.  

West Bengal and Andaman & Nicobar

Kolkata Main Branch


Samriddhi Bhawan


1, Strand Road, Kolkata, West Bengal, District :Kolkata.


State: West Bengal. 3


Pin : 700001

00001

  1.  

Bihar

Patna Main Branch


West Gandhi Maidhan, Patna,


Bihar. Pin: 800001

00152

  1.  

Jharkhand

Ranchi Branch


Court Compound,


Jharkhand, District : Ranchi,


State: Jharkhand, Pin : 834001

00167

  1.  

Sikkim

Gangtok Branch


M G Marg, Gangtok SIKKIM


Dist: East Sikkim


State : Sikkim Pin : 737101

00232

  1.  

Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar Branch


TT Marg,VIP Road Bank Tinali, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh 


District : Papumpare


State : Arunachal Pradesh


Pin : 791111

06091

  1.  

Nagaland

Kohima Branch


Near deputy commissioner’s office


Kohima


Nagaland Pin: 797001

00214

  1.  

Assam

Guwahati Branch


Pan Bazar, MG Road,


Kamrup, Guwahati, Pin: 781001

00078

  1.  

Manipur

Imphal Branch


M G Avenue, Imphal west


Manipur


Pin: 795001

00092

  1.  

Meghalaya

Shilong Branch


MG Road, Near General PO


Shillong, District: Khasi Hills (E),


Meghalaya, Pin: 793001

00181

  1.  

Mizoram

Aizawl Branch


Solomns cave


District: Aizawl, Mizoram


Pin: 796001

01539

  1.  

Tripura

Agartala Branch


Hari Ganga Basak road,


Agartala


District: Tripura (W), Tripura


Pin: 799001

00002

  1.  

Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam Branch


Rednam Gardens, Jail Road, Junction, Opp. Pages/Vodaphone Off, Visakhapatnam,


District: Visakhapatnam


State : Andhra Pradesh


Pin : 530002

00952

  1.  

Telangana

Hyderabad Main Branch


Bank Street, Koti, Hyderabad.


District : Hyderabad


State: Telangana


Pin : 500095

00847

  1.  

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

Chennai Main Branch


336/166, Thambuchetty Street, Parrys, Chennai.


State: Tamil Nadu


Pin : 600001

00800

  1.  

Karnataka

Bengaluru Main Branch


Post Bag No.5310,


St. Marks Road, Bangalore,


District :Bangalore Urban,


State: Karnataka, Pin : 560001

00813

  1.  

Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram Branch


P.B.No.14, M.G.Road, Thiruvananthapuram,


District : Thiruvananthapuram,


State: Kerala, Pin: 695001

00941