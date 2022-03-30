Carrefour Spain : Alexandre de Palmas Appointed National Forest Ambassador for the Second Year Running

The executive director of Carrefour Spain has received this recognition from the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) for the companys commitment to the environment

Alexandre de Palmas, Executive Director of Carrefour Spain has been appointed, for the second consecutive year, as the only national ambassadorfor FSC forests, coinciding with the commemoration of the International Day of Forests. In this way, the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) recognises Carrefours ongoing commitment to the environment.





The presentation of this award took place at El Borril estate in Polán (Toledo), during a day in which native species of trees from the area were planted and two imperial eagles and three Iberian lynxes were released into the wild. The event was attended by Gonzalo Anguita, Director of FSC Spain and Alexandre de Palmas, Executive Director of Carrefour Spain; along with other authorities, employees and customers of El Club.





Alexandre de Palmas, Executive Director of Carrefour Spain stated, I would like to thank FSC for their exceptional work and their involvement with the environment. I am proud to receive this distinction of National Forest Ambassador for the second consecutive year. It is the result of Carrefours involvement and commitment to the environment as part of our corporate social responsibility policies.





Gonzalo Anguita, Executive Director of FSC affirmed, There are companies that are leaders in their social and environmental commitments, such as Carrefour, which has been working for years to implement FSC certification in their supply chains such as paper, cardboard and wood products. Not stopping there, they have been supporting FSC for years in forest restoration of areas destroyed or degraded by forest fires or inclement weather. That is why we have appointed Alexandre de Palmas as a Forest Ambassador for the second consecutive year.





Recovering more than 21 hectares of forest





Carrefour has been a regular partner of FSC for more than 10 years in activities related to the responsible management of forests and the protection of natural areas. Thanks to the development of initiatives in which customers and employees have participated, it has managed to recover more than 21 hectares of forest.





Last year, thanks to the contribution of El Club Carrefour customers in the Vuelta Ciclista a España through their participation in the Kilómetro Sostenible”, the company financed projects such as the reforestation of two forests in the Sierra de Huelva in the municipalities of Berrocal and Paterna del Campo. It also contributed to the reforestation of the Los Palancares mountain in Cuenca, focusing on an area that had been without trees for more than 20 years, planting native species, which will allow the recovery of the lost forest in an area of great environmental significance.





Also as a result of the cooperation agreement between Carrefour and FSC Spain, other projects have been developed such as the extension of Getafe Forest Park in Madrid, covering nearly six hectares and incorporating a large natural meadow area, or the reforestation carried out in the Pazos de Borden, Galicia, where local residents participated in the recovery of this space. Carrefour continues to launch new products in collaboration with FSC, such as handcrafted toys made from certified wood, stationery, household goods and garden products, including the largest number of FSC-certified products in the retailers distribution campaign.